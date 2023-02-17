The Wagga Vipers have gotten off to a great start at the Junior State Cup with all sides recording at least one win on the opening day of the competition.
Louise Purss-Semple was very happy with her under 12's boys first four games with them heading into day two with a record of two wins, one loss and one draw.
"We've done really well and they are playing some great structured touch," Purss-Semple said.
"We had a loss this morning but then we had a win against Parkes.
"We had a draw with Orange which was an improvement on the last time we played them and we had a great win against Canterbury."
After finding themselves down 1-0 at halftime, the Vipers showed maturity beyond their years to not only level the scores but find a way to secure a 3-2 win against the Bulldogs in the dying moments of the game.
"It was excellent and the boys don't ever give up, they fought hard and Dee, Meg and I are really proud of them," she said.
Despite the warm conditions at Jubilee Park, Purss-Semple said it hadn't bothered the boys too much with them making sure they weren't getting too hot.
"The boys have enjoyed soaking themselves with water and eating lots of icy poles," she said.
"It's been really good and the facilities here are great, there is plenty of shade and we are having a great day."
Heading into day two with a decent record, Purss-Semple believed they could find themselves potentially with a spot in the finals.
"We've got two games tomorrow morning," she said.
"It'll probably be a bit cooler in the morning which will be nice and if we can get some more wins on the board I think we will possibly be pushing to get a game on Sunday."
While impressed with the effort of all members of her side, Purss-Semple said her captains Chett O'Mara, Jed Rose and Hudson Evans had been very impressive.
"They have probably been leading from the front and they are experienced campaigners, so they have probably been our standouts," she said.
Across the other Vipers teams it was a fantastic start for both the under 16's and under 10's girls who both finished day one with a 3-0 record while the under 14's girls finished with two wins on the board.
The under 14's boys won their opening game while the under 12's girls recorded one win and one loss.
The under 18's boys notched up the single win while also recording two losses with the under 18's girls recording two wins and two draws.
Both the under 10's and under 16's boys sides are set to begin their campaign on Friday evening following the decision to postpone matches between 3-6pm due to the extreme heat.
