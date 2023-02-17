The Daily Advertiser
Wagga Vipers sides have started the Junior State Cup in style with all teams recording some strong results

Updated February 17 2023 - 7:00pm, first published 6:30pm
Wagga's Delilah Griffin looks to pass during the Vipers clash against Balmain Tigers in the under 12's Vassallo Cup game. Picture by Madeline Begley

The Wagga Vipers have gotten off to a great start at the Junior State Cup with all sides recording at least one win on the opening day of the competition.

