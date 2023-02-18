The Daily Advertiser

Ashmont's Loreto Home of Compassion submits development application to duplicate shared en suites

Taylor Dodge
By Taylor Dodge
February 18 2023 - 5:00pm
Loreto Home of Compassion, Ashmont, looking to get upgrades. Picture supplied

An aged care facility in Ashmont is seeking approval to make needed upgrades in order to attract new residents.

