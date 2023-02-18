An aged care facility in Ashmont is seeking approval to make needed upgrades in order to attract new residents.
The Mary Potter Nursing Home And The Ethel Forrest Day Care Centre submitted a $2,232,260 development application for it's Loreto Home of Compassion facility to Wagga City Council on Monday.
The development application, drafted by SBArchitects, states the needed upgrades will help facilitate an anticipated boost with Australian Bureau of Statistics (ABS) statistics showing there will likely be a higher proportion of elderly residents requiring services over the next three years.
The Mary Potter Nursing home and Forest Centre executive manager business services Anton Reyment the renovations will mostly focus on en suites.
"We put an application in to renovate and improve the facilities at the Loreto Home of Compassion primarily round the en suites," he said.
"Some of our en suites are shared between two bedrooms, so we would be converting those shared en suites into private en suites.
"We will also be building on the external side of the building."
Mr Reyment said the upgrade will also help to make existing residents more comfortable.
"We're doing it because this is what we believe residents are looking for," he said.
"When residents are moving into homes we're just trying to make it as comfortable as possible by giving them their own en suite.It's also about meeting the needs and wishes of the residents at the facility."
Approval is pending, but Mr Reyment is keeping his fingers crossed.
Taylor has four years of experience working as a Journalist for Australian Community Media covering an array of topics. Now a journalist for The Daily Advertiser, Taylor predominantly covers breaking news and crime. Connect with her at taylor.dodge@austcommunitymedia.com.au.
