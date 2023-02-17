WAGGA three-year-old Mo Chara will push onto a Guineas campaign after making it back-to-back victories at Murrumbidgee Turf Club on Friday.
After disposing of a maiden field in convincing fashion last start, Mo Chara ($3.20) showed what he is made of with a fighting victory at his latest effort.
A cool ride from Shaun Guymer paid off in the end as Mo Chara edged out Prophet's Daughter ($6.50) by a nose to claim the Michael Kennedy OAM MTC Life Member Benchmark 58 Handicap (1400m).
Wise heads at the Wagga track say you should always go for the outside in a photo finish at the track and Wagga trainer Scott Spackman was among those surprised to learn Mo Chara had got the nod in the photo finish.
"I actually thought he got rolled," Spackman said.
"It always favours the outside here but just on the line I could see his little nose poke right down and I thought gee he must be very close here.
"I thought it was closer to a dead heat than him getting up but I was just relieved that he got up."
The win took Mo Chara's record to two wins and a close second to Burrandana from five starts.
Spackman is keen to head towards the Albury and Wagga Guineas with him after he backed up his impressive maiden effort.
The $80,000 Albury Guineas (1400m) on March 24 and then the $80,000 MTC Guineas (1600m) on May 5 are his most likely targets.
"He's a really nice little progressive type, he's learning his trade and he's got a will to win," Spackman said.
It was a good day for local trainers at Wagga on Friday.
Wantabadgery horseman Rodger Waters produced a top training performance to prepare Lumber Dream to a victory in the feature.
Lumber Dream ($2.90) was six weeks between runs but it mattered little as he found most in the straight to take out the Tom Patton Cup Benchmark 66 Handicap (1800m).
After being given the run of the race by jockey Mick Travers, Lumber Dream only looked to be battling entering the home straight.
But with his rivals looming up to his outside, Lumber Dream began to find and ended up hitting the front and running away to score by three quarter lengths from Oceans Of Stanima ($5.50) and Mr Magsman ($18).
Wagga trainer Tim Donnelly was also successful with Duchy Of Cornwall ($3.50) scoring on debut in the James Olsen MTC Life Member Maiden Handicap (1400m), with Danny Beasley in the saddle.
Also on Friday, the Sutherland colours were back winning races at Wagga.
Part-owned by Stephanie Sutherland and a number of the stable's connections, Bold Triumph ($1.65) justified the strong betting support to win the Ladies Day May 27 Country Boosted Maiden Plate (1200m) by three and a half lengths.
Trained by Phil Sweeney and ridden by Brendan Ward, the four-year-old broke through at start number six.
