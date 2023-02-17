BROTHERS' move to withdraw their first grade team from the upcoming season has the in principle support of the Group Nine Rugby League board.
Group Nine chairman Andrew Hinchcliffe said it was a disappointing day for rugby league on Friday after Brothers announced their intention to withdraw their first grade team.
The move came on the back of a horror off-season where the Wagga club has been unable to appoint a coach amid heavy player departures.
Hinchcliffe described Brothers' situation as disappointing.
"Massively. It is disappointing. I feel for the Brothers footy club. It's unfortunate," Hinchcliffe said.
"There seems to be a lot of player movement, I know there has been a bit of movement in the support and administration too, which makes it challenging.
"At the end of the day, the board in principle supports Brothers proceeding this year on the proviso of meeting certain expectations going forward about the recovery plan and maintaining three teams as a minimum is also very important."
MORE SPORT NEWS
Brothers plan to field an under 18 team, on the back of last year's under 16 premiership success, as well as leaguetag and reserve grade sides.
Hinchcliffe will listen to clubs at a meeting next week but explained that the Group Nine board would ultimately decide Brothers' fate.
"We deliberated a fair bit over this. Based on a bylaw that was introduced last year, we thought it was important that the board lead this," he said.
"I know there are a lot of clubs that are going to be supportive but essentially we're going to make a board decision, take it to the clubs meeting we've got next week and we'll call for any objections, listen intently and respond appropriately but on the back of the success of Junee, whilst we don't want to make that an easy pathway for clubs in future we need to be pliable and flexible to accommodate needs."
Junee sat out the past two seasons of first grade but did field lower grade teams. They are set to return to the first grade competition this year.
With Junee and Brothers' situation following the departure of Tumbarumba and Cootamundra from the Group Nine competition in recent years, Hinchcliffe acknowledged it was a challenging environment for clubs across all codes.
"It's a challenge that a lot of community codes and clubs and sports are facing at the moment," he said.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.