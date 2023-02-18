Moments from Wagga Wagga's rich past

Compiled from the Daily Advertiser by the Wagga Wagga & District Historical Society.
The upgrade of Wagga's central business district has started with the laying of stormwater pipes in Baylis Street.
The Golden Gown Awards will celebrate its 25th anniversary this year by offering almost $25,000 in prize money.
Eastern Riverina Organisation of Council's chairman, Peter Dale, lauded the call by Wagga Daily Advertiser Group's managing director Graham Gorrel for regional Australians to unite to "stop the bush from bleeding to death".
Wagga dentis, John Medlyn McCoy who worked for several decades in Fitzmaurice Street, has died at the age of 79.
Peter Attard held on to win the open sprint cars event from Grant Tunks and Mick Turner at the Wagga International Raceway.
"Mister Nice Guy", Wagga trainer, George Day was the popular winner of a special award from the Wagga and District Racing Supporters Club which recognised his contribution to racing.
John Wright has been re-elected unopposed as New South Wales Football League southern region council chairman for the next two years.
Doug Beer, former Riverina light heavyweight boxing champion, who worked full time at the Edel Quin shelter for almost 25 years, has died aged 60.
Andrew Graffen has been selected as school captain and Grant Bourne has vice-captain at St Michael's Regional High School.
Member for Wagga Joe Schipp is confident Wagga will secure support for a radiotherapy clinic, despite the Victorian Government approving a clinic in Wodonga.
A school bus was among 33 vehicles booked during a police crackdown on illegal driving in Wagga school zones.
A Baylis Street shopkeeper was fined $1800 for selling cigarettes to minors.
Clive Dosser, Bill Zachariou and Nick Gousettis are pictured in the Daily Advertiser inspecting a batch of freshly baked bread rolls at the new Kelso Bakery premises in Fitzmaurice Street.
Mr Len Wallace has taken over from Leo Bird as the new head of operations at the Wagga abattoir.
More than 300 Scouts, Guides, Cubs, Brownies, Rovers, and Senior Scouts attended the annual Founder's Day ceremony with speakers including Mayor of Wagga, Ald R Gorman, District Scout Leader, Peter Haines and Riverina Guide Commissioner, Mrs Thorne.
Wagga City Council is cracking down on the use of sandwich board type advertising signs which are displayed outside shop building lines.
Lockhart businessman Ernie Rockliff has been elected president of the Farrer Football League for 1973.
Prefects and sports captains including school captain, Patricia Russell, were inducted at a special mass in St Michaels Cathedral attended by principal Sister Benedicta.
Mrs Margaret Smithard, membership chairman of the Wagga branch of the Business and Professional Women's Club, is pictured in the Daily Advertiser performing the candle lighting ceremony at the club's international night.
Retiring chairman, Bob Blacklow, said the Wagga School of Arts had made 1972 a year of excellent productions, well varied to encourage new audiences.
A licensing court hearing has granted Wagga RSL Club permission to lift its maximum membership by 3750 to 10,000.
Wagga City Council is providing free immunisation against diphtheria, whooping cough and tetanus.
Riverina College of Advanced Education received an "excellent, terrific response" to appeals for emergency and permanent accommodation for its many students.
The Greeta Collins Gallery in Gurwood Street is featuring the works of internationally recognised artist, Arthur Wicks who is now lecturing in painting and printmaking at the Riverina College of Advanced Education.
Mr and Mrs George Burt were given a surprise 60th wedding anniversary party at the Leagues Club by their daughter, Mrs H Curnow.
