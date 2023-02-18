The Daily Advertiser

Moments from Wagga Wagga's rich past

February 18 2023 - 12:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Lewisham Hospital, which was renamed Calvary Hospital in 1954, soon after the completion of the main building in 1930. Supplied photo

Compiled from the Daily Advertiser by the Wagga Wagga & District Historical Society.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest Wagga Wagga news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.