Lazy Sundays with tunes and cheese - yes please! | From the Theatre

We think the Civic Theatre balcony is the perfect place to enjoy a world-class view, a tasty cheese platter and the chilled vibes of some seriously skilled musicians.
So, after many years talking about it, the theatre has teamed up with Wagga's favourite musicians, Dale Allison and Geoff Simpson to create Balcony Sessions - a monthly Sunday afternoon of live music, fabulous views and tasty cheese.
Join the theatre over the next three months for a relaxed afternoon of live music. It's time to get funky and groovy with songs from Hall & Oates, Alan Stone, Eric Clapton, BeeGees, just to name a few.
Dale Allison and Geoff Simpson will appear at each performance. Each month they will bring a new selection of their local musician friends with them.
Come just for the tunes or pre-order a tasty platter of premium products from Knights Deli. The perfect Sunday afternoon combo.
The first gig will take place next Sunday, February 26 at 5pm. Dale and Geoff will be accompanied by James Baker, Darcy Stibbard, Linda Boardman, Harry Mangelsdorf and Ivy Simpson.
Tickets are limited due to capacity on the Civic Theatre balcony, so buy ahead and feel very clever when others miss out.
Dates for the Balcony Sessions featuring Dale Allison and Geoff Simpson are:
Sunday, February 26 - also featuring James Baker, Darcy Stibbard, Linda Boardman, Harry Mangelsdorf & Ivy Simpson
Sunday, March 26 - also featuring Ivy Simpson, Zoe Glanville & TJ Vatabuli
Sunday, April 30 - also featuring Hey Diddle Fiddle & Friends
To find out more and book your tickets, visit www.civictheatre.com.au or contact the box office from 10am-4pm, Monday to Friday on 6926 9688.
