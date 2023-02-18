The Daily Advertiser

Lazy Sundays with tunes and cheese - yes please! | From the Theatre

February 18 2023 - 1:00pm
Wagga's Civic Theatre will be a hive of activity on Sundays with the Balcony Sessions. Picture by Brigette Gollasch

We think the Civic Theatre balcony is the perfect place to enjoy a world-class view, a tasty cheese platter and the chilled vibes of some seriously skilled musicians.

