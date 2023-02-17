The Daily Advertiser
Candidates for divisions of Wagga Wagga and Murray on local news funding

Dan Holmes
Dan Holmes
February 18 2023 - 4:30am
Where your election candidates stand on supporting regional news

The Daily Advertiser has joined other ACM mastheads in asking Premier Dominic Perrottet and Labor leader Chris Minns to show their support for the embattled regional news network.

