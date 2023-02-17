Where your election candidates stand on supporting regional news

The Daily Advertiser has joined other ACM mastheads in asking Premier Dominic Perrottet and Labor leader Chris Minns to show their support for the embattled regional news network.
We asked our local candidates two questions about their willingness to support local news.
Q1. Will you GUARANTEE that no less than one full page of NSW government advertising will be booked each week in this newspaper and every local paper in the state?
Andriana Benjamin (NAT): NSW Government agencies are required to spend at least 26 per cent of their campaign media expenditure on media platforms targeting regional audiences ... The NSW LNP Government recently announced a new $3 million Regional Media Fund to help grow the sector.
Ray Goodlass (GRN): I'd like to, but I wouldn't be in a position to do so.
Joe McGirr (IND): I would advocate for there to be a minimum required in communication guidelines between all levels of Government and local media.
Peta Betts (NAT): NSW Government agencies are required to spend at least 26 per cent of their campaign media expenditure on media platforms targeting regional audiences ... The NSW LNP Government recently announced a new $3 million Regional Media Fund to help grow the sector.
Helen Dalton (IND): I am supportive of government advertising in rural papers as a guaranteed regular income to help keep them profitable.
David Landini (IND): I would like to see this reasoning before making a commitment
Q2. Will you REVERSE the 2020 regulatory change that allows local councils in NSW to bury public notices about their decisions on their websites rather than openly advertise them in the local paper?
Andriana Benjamin (NAT): The 2020 changes give councils greater flexibility in the way they publish certain notices ... allowing individual councils rather than government to make the decision on how to communicate most effectively with their communities.
Ray Goodlass (GRN): I have every sympathy, but forcing councils to contribute is not the answer.
Joe McGirr (IND): I commit to advocating for the reversal of that regulatory change.
Peta Betts (NAT): The 2020 changes give councils greater flexibility in the way they publish certain notices ... allowing individual councils rather than government to make the decision on how to communicate most effectively with their communities.
Helen Dalton (IND): I am always supportive of anything that increases transparency and accountability, especially when it comes to our councils.
David Landini (IND): Public notices should be published in the local media. I would initiate and support the legal requirement for council public notices to be published in media within that shire
ALP candidate for Wagga Wagga Keryn Foley did not respond in time for publication.
