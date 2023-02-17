Wagga locals paving the way towards a better future were recolonised statewide for their work after being added to the 2021-22 Hidden Treasures Honour Roll.
Coordinated by the NSW Rural Women's Network, the 2021-22 Hidden Treasures Honour Roll recognises an additional 69 new women, including a handful from the Riverina.
The Vilomah Community co-founder Megan Gaffney, Wagga's Ariba Omar, Junee's Gail Commens and Sister Patricia Johnson and Emily May of Griffith were added to the list last week.
Minister for Women Bronnie Taylor said more than 1,000 women from across rural and regional NSW have been enshrined on the honour roll since 2010, each nominated by a community member.
"Women play an important role in community development and making rural NSW a great place to live and it is important we honour their contributions to ensure that voluntary work is valued and respected," Mrs Taylor said.
For Mrs Gaffney, the honour recognises 12 years of raising awareness, support and resources for families who have experienced pregnancy and infant loss in regional NSW.
IN OTHER NEWS:
"At the time while we had lot of support through friends and family, there wasn't a lot of support within the community," Mrs Gaffney said.
"When you're a mum, you just do things for your children and this is just something I can do in Ruby's honour."
Not only has she filled a pivitol service gap, but she has become the point of contact for Wagga hospitals who rely on her to respond to and provide essential immediate, and 12 month ongoing support for other families facing similar heartbreak.
"When the nominations went in I was shock, I felt really honoured to be nominated," Mrs Gaffney said.
"I do the work that I do because it's important to me, but to have other people acknowledge that is great, it means a lot."
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
Taylor has four years of experience working as a Journalist for Australian Community Media covering an array of topics. Now a journalist for The Daily Advertiser, Taylor predominantly covers breaking news and crime. Connect with her at taylor.dodge@austcommunitymedia.com.au.
Taylor has four years of experience working as a Journalist for Australian Community Media covering an array of topics. Now a journalist for The Daily Advertiser, Taylor predominantly covers breaking news and crime. Connect with her at taylor.dodge@austcommunitymedia.com.au.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.