The Daily Advertiser

Jack Strutt will be hoping Stagger Out Lee can keep her good form rolling as she looks to book her place in the Fanta Bale Super Stayers final

JM
By Jimmy Meiklejohn
February 17 2023 - 5:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Jack Strutt will be hoping that Stagger Out Lee can continue her form as she looks to qualify for the Fanta Bale Super Stayers final on Saturday night. Picture by Madeline Begley

Wagga trainer Jack Strutt is hoping that Stagger Out Lee can continue her strong run of form when she looks to win through to the Fanta Bale Super Stayers final on Saturday night.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
JM

Jimmy Meiklejohn

Sports Journalist

Local News

Get the latest Wagga Wagga news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.