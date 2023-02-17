Wagga trainer Jack Strutt is hoping that Stagger Out Lee can continue her strong run of form when she looks to win through to the Fanta Bale Super Stayers final on Saturday night.
After claiming the Zoom Top group one just last weekend at The Meadows, Stagger Out Lee will be going around again at the track as she looks to book her place in another group one final.
Strutt was hopeful that she could keep her solid recent form up and book her spot in the final next weekend.
"If she comes out like she did on Saturday night she should be a huge chance," Strutt said.
The bitch's performance in the Zoom Top final was outstanding with Strutt even surprised with how well she ran as she won ahead of Moraine Suzie to claim the $75,000 winners cheque.
"Yeah I was pretty surprised with how well she started," he said.
"It was a good run and probably her best run at that track honestly, it was nearly a year since she'd last won at The Meadows.
"I think as soon as she went to the outside on that home turn I knew she'd be winning."
MORE SPORTS NEWS:
Stagger Out Lee will have some stiff competition in order to win through to the final, with Strutt wary of a couple of the other strong competitors in the seven-dog field including reigning Fanta Bale champion Mepunga Ruby.
"She is probably not going as good as she was last year," he said.
"But she is still definitely good enough and then Ritza Piper has got a lot of upside to her.
"She is in the two and if she can really burn early that might cause us some problems.
"Golden Quest in the pink is a really good beginner as well, but hopefully we can get some room and a clear run and she should be able to come off a few lengths on any of them."
Strutt has been able to come to terms with the fact that he is now a two-time group one winner with him thankful to have a dog like Stagger Out Lee come along so early in his career.
"I had plenty of time to think about it on the drive home," he said.
"I'm very lucky to have her come along so early and to get the second win was just as good as the first."
Stagger Out Lee will be jumping out of box one in heat two at The Meadows at 6.57pm Saturday night.
