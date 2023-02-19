The Daily Advertiser

Wagga's Kerein Mullins wants more ramps, shelters at bus stops, adult change rooms on Hume Highway

Georgia Rossiter
By Georgia Rossiter
Updated February 19 2023 - 6:50pm, first published 12:00pm
Wagga disability advocate Kerein Mullins says there are still barriers to transport to people with disability. Picture by Georgia Rossiter

A Wagga disability advocate is calling for improvements to the city's transport systems and other infrastructure for residents with disability.

