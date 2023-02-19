A Wagga disability advocate is calling for improvements to the city's transport systems and other infrastructure for residents with disability.
Kerein Mullins wants to see more ramps and shelters installed at bus stops and taxi ranks so people like her daughter Chloe - who has complex needs - can travel with ease.
"I just think we need to look at how easy it is for someone to catch a taxi at a rank," she said.
"If they have to wait, is there shelter, are there ramps? We need to be looking at this infrastructure to support accessibility."
It's not the only accessibility issue Ms Mullins and 25-year-old Chloe want to see fixed. They want the NSW government to build adult lay-down change facilities at rest stops along the Hume Highway, for people who use adult nappies to be able to be changed by their carers in a dignified manner.
"People can become isolated - if you're going on a trip to Sydney and you require changing along the way, there isn't that facility for people with mobility and complex needs," Ms Mullins said.
"It's people in Wagga that want to travel or are required to travel, we would like to see them be able to do so and be able to be toileted along the way."
Wagga City Council installed four adult lay-down change facilities as part of their all abilities inclusion action plan for 2017 to 2021, but Councillor Dan Hayes said they had continued to advocate for the facilities on the highway as well.
"People travelling are probably going to stop at the petrol station and food court, but if you need those facilities, you need to extend your journey further [into towns]," he said.
"The rest of us without a disability we can stop, go to the bathroom, fill up the car and get on our way in about five minutes and I think everyone deserves that."
In 2020, council contacted then NSW Minister for disability Gareth Ward calling for the facilities on the Hume Highway. Months later, he responded to say the matter fell into the Minsiter for Regional Transport and Roads portfolio.
In October last year, Cr Hayes sent a similar request to the relevant federal ministers.
"We got put on this cycle of no one taking responsibility for it and getting responses that were insulting," he said.
"There's so many options with how they could get this done and then you hand it to the owners of that station to look after."
Cr Hayes agreed bus stops and taxi ranks, but said the NSW should pitch in to fund more things to do with public infrastructure.
Minister for Regional Transport and Roads Sam Farraway said they were currently looking at ways to make transport easier for people of all abilities.
"The NSW Liberal and Nationals Government is currently updating its Disability Inclusion Action Plan for 2023-27," he said.
"As part of that process, we will consider any recommendations to improve public infrastructure that enable greater accessibility for people with disability."
