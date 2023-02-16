TIMOTHY Dwyer enjoyed a day to remember at Lake Albert Public School's swimming carnival this week.
Dwyer made the carnival his own as he broke five individual records in a sensational performance at Oasis Aquatic Centre on Wednesday.
He took his tally to six when his relay team also set a new fastest time.
Dwyer broke records in the 11 years boys 50m freestyle, 50m butterfly, 50m backstroke, 50m breaststroke and the senior 4x50m medley.
His day was not done yet as he combined with Rhys Schneider, Joshua Skinner and Callum Elliott to break the record in the senior boy relay for Angel house.
The boys broke the previous record of 2 mins 57 seconds by 10 seconds, setting a new time of 2:47.
Addizon Skinner also enjoyed a big day in the pool, breaking records in the junior girls 50m backstroke and the 4x50m medley.
Max Balding also chimed in with a record-breaking performance in the eight years 50m freestyle.
Lake Albert will announce their age champions at a school assembly on Monday.
