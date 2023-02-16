The Daily Advertiser

Two men to face court after $15 million worth of methamphetamine uncovered after Hume Highway pursuit

By Taylor Dodge
Updated February 17 2023 - 7:45am, first published 6:54am
The drugs, with an estimated street value of $15 million, seized following a Riverina pursuit this week. Picture by NSW Police

Two men will face court after $15 million worth of methamphetamine was seized following a police pursuit in the Riverina.

