Two men will face court after $15 million worth of methamphetamine was seized following a police pursuit in the Riverina.
Officers from Riverina Highway Patrol detected a Kia Carnival passenger van allegedly being driven at 144 kilometres per hour in a 110km/h zone on the Hume Highway at Tumblong about 10.15am on Thursday.
Officers stopped the vehicle to speak with the driver, a 30-year-old man, who underwent a roadside drug test.
When he allegedly returned a positive result and police attempted to arrest him, the driver sped away from the scene and a police pursuit commenced.
The vehicle came to a stop after tyre spikes were deployed near Attwood Road at Burra Creek, west of Coolac.
Police said the driver and his passenger, a 27-year-old man, ran from the vehicle into a nearby paddock.
Following a short foot pursuit, the men were arrested nearby and taken to Cootamundra police station.
Police searched the Kia and seized 60kg of methamphetamine, a rifle magazine, and ammunition to undergo forensic examination.
The prohibited drugs have an estimated potential street value of $15 million.
The 30-year-old man was charged with supplying a large commercial quantity of a prohibited drug, possessing a prohibited drug, two counts of police pursuit - not stop - drive at speed, driving a motor vehicle while licence suspended, and escaping police custody.
The 27-year-old man was charged with supplying a large commercial quantity of a prohibited drug and possessing a prohibited drug.
The two men, both from Queensland, were refused bail to appear at Young Local Court on Friday.
Taylor has four years of experience working as a Journalist for Australian Community Media covering an array of topics. Now a journalist for The Daily Advertiser, Taylor predominantly covers breaking news and crime. Connect with her at taylor.dodge@austcommunitymedia.com.au.
