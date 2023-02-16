Families in Wagga will be among the first to access the state government's pre-Kindergarten trial program as the list of early learning centres taking part was announced this week.
13 child care centres across Wagga are taking part in the program which will provide preschoolers with a formal year of education in the lead up to their first day of primary school.
From next month, preschools in Wagga, Kooringal, Lake Albert, Glenfield Park, Estella, Ashmont and Tatton will provide free education to the littlest members of our community.
IN OTHER NEWS:
The early childhood centres (ELC) are among 71 across the state to take part in the pilot program, set to cost the state government more than $5.8 billion this financial year.
They will be testing different elements of the major new program, such as increased attendance, extended hours of operation and transition to school programs.
Nationals candidate for Wagga Andrianna Benjamin said it was great that Wagga was named one of the first locations in the state to take part in the "historic reform in early childhood."
"We know that early education for our youngest members of society is crucial to their development and wellbeing, which is why this reform will ensure they have the best start in life," Ms Benjamin said.
"This reform will be life-changing for so many families in our electorate, providing free education to our littlest learners and further reducing the cost of living for families."
By 2030 the state government hopes to deliver the program statewide.
The 13 Wagga preschools taking part will include:
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
Originally from South Australia, Andrew Mangelsdorf grew up in Victoria before launching his career in Temora, NSW. He also served as a journalist at Lake Cargelligo before making the move to The Daily Advertiser in 2022. Always on the lookout for story ideas, so if you've got one, let me know: andrew.mangelsdorf@austcommunitymedia.com.au
Originally from South Australia, Andrew Mangelsdorf grew up in Victoria before launching his career in Temora, NSW. He also served as a journalist at Lake Cargelligo before making the move to The Daily Advertiser in 2022. Always on the lookout for story ideas, so if you've got one, let me know: andrew.mangelsdorf@austcommunitymedia.com.au
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.