The Daily Advertiser

List of Wagga preschools taking part in state government's new pre-kindergarten program revealed

Andrew Mangelsdorf
By Andrew Mangelsdorf
February 17 2023 - 6:35am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Nationals candidate for the upcoming state election Andrianna Benjamin has welcomed news Wagga preschoolers will soon take part in the state government's new pre-kindergarten program. Picture supplied

Families in Wagga will be among the first to access the state government's pre-Kindergarten trial program as the list of early learning centres taking part was announced this week.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Andrew Mangelsdorf

Andrew Mangelsdorf

Journalist

Originally from South Australia, Andrew Mangelsdorf grew up in Victoria before launching his career in Temora, NSW. He also served as a journalist at Lake Cargelligo before making the move to The Daily Advertiser in 2022. Always on the lookout for story ideas, so if you've got one, let me know: andrew.mangelsdorf@austcommunitymedia.com.au

Local News

Get the latest Wagga Wagga news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.