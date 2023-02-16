Wagga trainer Michael Finn has admitted that a good start should see Tiggerlong Ruby go close to claiming an elusive Wagga win on Friday night.
The two-year-old bitch is trained by Michael's wife Helen and has gone close her past two outings with only a bad start holding her back from clinching a maiden Wagga victory.
"Her last runs have been super," Finn said.
"She has got home well, I think she was last at the 300m box last week and she is running it out real strong.
"She is definitely looking for a bit more distance, I just hopes she gets close enough to them tomorrow.
"She just needs a bit of luck early and she should be a good chance I reckon.
"She's not real quick early, but she does her best work at the end anyway and if she gets a clear run and gets a sit on them she will be going alright."
There is a number of competitive dogs in the 525m grade five final with Finn believing that Wagga trainer Ben Talbot's pair Aston Whisky (box five) and Aston Pivot (box eight) are the two dogs to beat.
"He won both heats pretty much around the same time," he said.
"They both came out of the box good last week so they are going to hard to beat I reckon."
Helen will also have Tiggerlong Indi going around over 320m on Friday while Michael has Tiggerlong Car, Tiggerlong Mate and Tiggerlong Water all going around in the same race over 525m.
