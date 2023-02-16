Letters: What are the priorities of our NSW election hopefuls?

I would really like to know our local state candidates' policies regarding the logging of state forests, as well as coal and gas mining in NSW.
A second question is, will you invest in our healthcare system, specifically nurses wages and patient ratios? Why or why not?
I look forward to their responses.
The campaign about truth-telling, raised by Lydia Thorpe and others, needs to be carefully handled.
In the past such discussions have started off relatively smoothly, but then have slowly but surely degenerated into muck-raking exercises from which there are no winners.
The ill-feeling and animosity created by such a talk fest takes a long time to subside and heal - indeed, if it ever does.
Anyone thinking of going down such a path would be well advised to steer clear of such a futile and fruitless mission.
In 2018, following considerable agitation from communities in southern NSW and northern Victoria, federal and state water ministers agreed to what was termed the "neutrality test".
In effect, it was a way to ensure the considerable social and economic damage caused over the previous decade by water buybacks was never repeated.
Under the neutrality test there are specific criteria to be applied for any projects to recover water under the 450 gigalitres of "upwater" as part of the Murray-Darling Basin Plan.
These criteria are designed to ensure no regional community is "worse off" in economic and social terms.
In other words, we were told this would protect rural communities and avoid a repeat of the significant employment loss in irrigation dependent towns and regions from previous water recovery.
We are about to witness the test for this neutrality test, and we will learn whether it was just another basin plan political con, or a genuine attempt to protect the social and economic fabric of our communities.
When water ministers meet later this month, there is little doubt the federal Water Minister Tanya Plibersek will put devastating water buybacks on the table.
While this is a great shame, because they are not only damaging but also unnecessary, buybacks are politically expedient.
The question is: will the state water ministers hold firm and protect their farming communities, or will they bow to the pressure (and maybe dollars that will be a sweetener)?
We live in hope that the true intent of the neutrality test is upheld, but perhaps can be forgiven for being more than a little sceptical.
