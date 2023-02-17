What do you see when you look in the mirror?
For some that might sound like a silly question. For others, the answer could send them spiralling into depression and anxiety.
Wagga's Bec Hyland struggles with her "ever-changing body" on a daily basis.
When she looks in the mirror she sees things she likes and doesn't like, her stomach is one thing she'd like to change some days.
As she has moved into her 30s and had kids, her body doesn't react the way she always wants it to.
"I have struggled with body issues," she said.
"I have two daughters, growing up in society where social media is so in your face and pushes an image on you and a way you should look or act or think.
"It's always that constant battle of one minute you feel good and then you don't."
According to a survey by the Butterfly Foundation, more than 40 per cent of Australians are dissatisfied with their appearance, and 73 per cent wish they could change the way they look.
For the millions of Australians who, like 33-year-old Bec, struggle with self-image, the recent announcement of Taryn Brumitt as Australian of the Year is a welcome conversation starter.
INTERNAL CONFLICT
"We weren't born into the world hating our bodies. This is something the world has taught us," Ms Brumfitt said in her acceptance speech at the Australian of the Year awards.
The 45-year-old from Adelaide is a body image campaigner and director of the 2016 documentary Embrace, which explored how she learned to love her body.
She is also the author of four best-selling books and her speeches on body image have been viewed millions of times worldwide.
"We now know that young people with poor body image are 24 times more likely to be depressed and suffer from anxiety," she said.
"Australia, it is not our life's purpose to be at war with our body."
Ms Brumfitt may have been viewed as an odd choice by some, Bec said - she isn't "saving lives" or isn't viewed as political - but her role could indeed be a life saver.
As a photographer, Bec noticed that appearance was a constant topic among clients.
"Photographing in normal everyday and hearing mums and women say 'please can you make me look good' or 'can you make me thinner' ... It really stuck with me," she said. "I thought, 'no love who you are'".
And so last year she put out a call and gathered 14 strangers together for a body positivity photoshoot aimed at showing these women the real them.
"I wanted to catch them in their raw and natural light and out of their comfort zones. Make them feel beautiful, I guess whatever that may be," she said. "I wanted to build their self esteem up and their confidence."
Amy Goodman took part in the shoot and for her, it was a liberating moment.
The 26-year-old has been six feet tall since she was 13, which for a young girl was not easy.
"I've always been out of the norm when it comes to girls my age and what they usually look like," she said.
"I tried not to let it control my mind when I was younger, but it definitely takes a toll." She towered above most of her teachers and the boys in her class until about Year 9 and never felt "desirable" or "what anyone really wanted".
And social media made her feel as if she didn't fit into any social norms, she said.
It wasn't until her early 20s when she became somewhat comfortable in her skin, when she took up rugby union and her attributes became "beneficial" rather than "working against" her.
Her younger self could never imagine posing for pictures, but she felt empowered with the support of her fellow models.
"I never would have put myself out there in that situation into that vulnerable state ... I didn't show anyone any part of my skin until I was later in life," she said.
Ms Brumfitt's role as Australian of the Year will help many young people, Amy said.
"I think it's absolutely incredible to see a girl to put our self-esteem first ... if I had seen that if I was 14 or 15 it would have given me a lot more confidence," she said.
Everybody has a sense of body image, from an eight year old child to an 80 year old, according to associate professor Gemma Sharp, a senior clinical psychologist at Monash University.
"And when it goes wrong, or when it's negative, it can have a lot of impacts," she said.
"Eating disorders, body dysmorphic disorder, but it's also linked to issues like anxiety, depression, substance abuse, even suicidality."
Dr Sharp said our body image can be affected by genetics and personality, but our socio-cultural environment can be a huge influence.
"We tend to talk about three main sources of influence, those being our parents and family, our peers or friends, partners, and then the media, which encompasses all different media types," she said.
Social media can create a negative bubble by preferencing what we are seeing, unlike traditional media.
"So, you can easily find yourself down a rabbit hole of negative body image by not even trying or actively trying by, for example, commenting negatively on someone else's photo," Dr Sharp said.
Psychologists are seeing an increase in eating disorders in recent times because of body image, and not just among women. Placing the issue in front of the national consciousness could help people take it more seriously.
"I think it's great that body image was chosen as the Australian of the year's topic, because it impacts everyone," Dr Sharp said.
"[It is] saying that this is an important issue. Because I think it's often passed off as being vain or superficial."
Brooke Tilyard, a mindset coach for women struggling with their self-image, was also involved in the photo shoot.
"I have experienced that myself, I am also a teacher and I was seeing these body image issues within the playground of primary school students, it became a real passion," she said.
Brooke tried every fad diet going from paleo to keto, and it didn't stop until a family member said she was displaying disordered eating behaviour.
"I was shocked because in my eyes what I was doing was healthy. I was eating a healthy diet of no sugar, no fat, no carbs, and just pure raw foods," she said.
"Even though I was eating a healthy way, my relationship with the foods was really toxic and negative.
"That was the turning point ... it's taken a good two years of consistent changes in my thought patterns, my behaviours, the way I speak about myself to be able to really overcome those challenges."
Like for Amy, the photo shoot had a profound effect on that mindset.
"It was honestly the most empowering experience I've had."
Conor comes to Wagga from Sydney, where he worked for education and health publications. Conor covers business and defence, but is definitely interested in your quirky story. Mobile: 0400 311 335 EMAIL: conor.burke@dailyadvertiser.com.au
