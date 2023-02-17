The Daily Advertiser
In Depth

Wagga women taking cues from Australian of the Year Taryn Brumfitt and fighting war within

Conor Burke
By Conor Burke
February 18 2023 - 5:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Photographer Bec Hyland, Amy Goodman and Brooke Tilyard have all had their struggles with self-image, but have all found ways to work through it. Picture by Madeline Begley

What do you see when you look in the mirror?

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Conor Burke

Conor Burke

Journalist

Conor comes to Wagga from Sydney, where he worked for education and health publications. Conor covers business and defence, but is definitely interested in your quirky story. Mobile: 0400 311 335 EMAIL: conor.burke@dailyadvertiser.com.au

Local News

Get the latest Wagga Wagga news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.