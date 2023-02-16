The Daily Advertiser

Macgregor Hanigan will be just the 10th Kooringal Colt to play 100 first grade games when he lines up against Wagga RSL on Saturday

By Jimmy Meiklejohn
February 16 2023 - 6:30pm
Macgregor Hanigan will play his 100th first grade game for the Colts this Saturday against Wagga RSL. Picture by Les Smith

Kooringal will be hoping to get a good win on Saturday so they can celebrate Macgregor Hanigan's 100th first grade game for the Colts in style.

