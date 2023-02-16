Kooringal will be hoping to get a good win on Saturday so they can celebrate Macgregor Hanigan's 100th first grade game for the Colts in style.
Hanigan will be just the 10th Colt to reach the milestone with Andrew Dutton and brother Keenan Hanigan the only current active players to have also brought up the achievement.
"It's very exciting and I'm looking forward to the challenge," Hanigan said.
"It's been a long journey as my first game was in 2013 and I was only 16, I'd just finished playing juniors and it was my second year of senior cricket.
"I got the call up to play first grade and I was very honoured just to play the one game and now this week I'm playing my 100th.
"It's a bit surreal to be honest, it's a big achievement and I'm proud of it."
With Hanigan starting his career in the two-day format it took him a couple of seasons to get some progress towards the 100 game mark with him admitting that he has made some serious movement over the last couple of seasons with more games getting played now.
"You only played 10-12 games a year when I first started," he said.
"Then over the last four years it's now one-day cricket so you play more games.
"But the last two seasons I've had a couple of injuries that didn't help and I could've potentially played my 100th game last year.
"But this season I've felt a little bit fitter than I was two years ago which has helped."
Hanigan played in both Keenan's 100th game a few years ago as well as Dutton's two milestone games with him excited to play alongside both of them as he becomes the latest member in the Colts' 100 game club.
"They are the only two I've played with and I've enjoyed every minute of it with those boys," he said.
"To play with them it's pretty surreal as they are two good blokes and two good cricketers.
"Then the nine blokes before me are all good cricketers and they've got pretty good records and won premierships and been involved either captaining or coaching the side.
"To be honoured with them is pretty surreal and it's hard to describe the feeling of it.
"I've been around the club since I was 11 watching my two brothers play and dad used to umpire.
"I just love playing cricket and I love playing for Kooringal Colts as well."
With a top two berth still on the line, Hanigan said it would be a great way to celebrate the milestone if the Colts could go one step closer to securing a second chance in finals.
"We are a good chance of finishing top two this year," he said.
"If we win this week and beat Wagga City next week it would be a good way to go into finals.
"Anything can happen in finals and cricket can be a funny game sometimes.
"But this week RSL have got a good team as well and although they have been struggling with the bat they still have a pretty strong batting and bowling lineup.
"We have just got to play our game and get the runs and wickets and go from there."
