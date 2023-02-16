An injection of experience and talent from Lavington could be setting Brookdale Bluebells up for a successful future in the Southern NSW Women's league.
The stand-alone women's club has been competing in the league since 2020, and coach Marc Hyde has been building a relationship with players from Ovens and Murray League's Lavington for some time.
"We have got half a dozen Lavington girls that came across, which has been really good," Hyde said.
"They're using it as a bit of a pre-season for their season, which is fine by us and the girls here, but on the flip side of that, they bring a wealth of knowledge with them."
Increasing their commitment to training with the squad in the past fortnight, the Lavington girls have already had positive impacts within the team.
Hyde said their use of voice both at training and in games has helped bring new confidence to less experienced players.
"They throw some different ideas around, it's been really good, it helps the younger girls, our less experienced girls," he said.
"The Bluebells girls have embraced them and they've really become part of the team now."
Hyde hopes that the relationship will continue between the two clubs, with players moving between them for summer and winter seasons.
After a rough first game last week, the side is ready for a comeback this weekend when they face Turvey Park at home.
Hyde said they were outplayed by an impressive Coolamon but have moved on and are focusing on their upcoming game.
"You could definitely tell the girls were very, very rusty last Friday night in the first half, in the second half they played some better football and kicked off the rust so to say, but we came up against a red hot Coolamon," Hyde said.
Feeling sore and sorry after the game, Hyde said the side's football brains have switched on and have trained well over the past week.
Tahlia Sinclair is a sports journalist running around Wagga Wagga for The Daily Advertiser.
