How smooth are you behind the wheel?

How important is smoothness? Does it matter how smooth a driver you are? There's little doubt that passengers enjoy a smooth driver. So will your car, with lower stresses on components.
A smooth driver is also likely to be a safer driver. Here's why. Apart from emergency situations, the need to do something forcefully or quickly is an indication of poor observation, late actions or both.
An example is stopping forcefully at a traffic light that's been red for some time, or braking late when stopping behind other traffic. Braking strongly into a closing gap is a high-risk action that should be avoided. Approaching an intersection quickly then braking firmly for crossing traffic indicates poor anticipation and late action.
There are a few ways to smoothly reduce a car's speed. Removing power early is sometimes all that's necessary. Selecting a lower gear (especially when going downhill) will do the same. The brakes are then available if the first two methods were insufficient. If braking is necessary, they should only need to be applied gently and at a lower speed.
A simple thought is that when brakes are applied your car should already be slowing or trying to. By timing your arrival at roundabouts or lights where cars are stopped, it's often possible to avoid the need to stop because they're gone by the time you get there. Why rush in order to stop and wait? When starting at a green light, allow the gap in front to grow as speed increases.
Maintaining a large gap in front gives you more time to see what's ahead and more space to react smoothly. Smoothness is safe because it requires the driver to be well ahead of what is happening or about to happen. It requires astute observation and early reactions that have time to be smooth. For example, foreseeable shrinking gaps in front should cause an early power removal.
A smooth driver cannot afford to tailgate, be distracted, drive at an inappropriate speed, or lack situational awareness. Being smooth can be difficult to achieve consistently but is worth aiming for. An old timer once said to me "pretend your car has no brakes". It neatly summarises an approach to driving smoothly. Being surprised will prevent smoothness.
A smooth driver will have observation that's good enough to foresee most likely problems and avoid surprises. Higher speeds need observation to be further ahead of the car.
Smoothness is available at highway speeds as well as in town if enough space is allowed and actions are early. The skills required for smoothness make you safe. How smooth are you?
