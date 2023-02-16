TWO talented young swimmers came to the fore at the Wagga Deanery City and Country swimming carnival on Thursday.
St Joseph's Primary School Lockhart's Eva Smith and Mater Dei Primary School's Hunter Bastow set Oasis Aquatic Centre alight with some sizzling performances at the annual representative carnival.
Smith broke three records in the junior girls country division.
She smashed the junior girls 50m butterfly record by more than two seconds when she clocked a time of 56.15.
She also set new times in the 50m backstroke (56.30) and 50m freestyle (43.85) on her way to the junior girls country age champion title.
Bastow was the other standout, breaking two new records in the 11 years boys city division.
Bastow annihilated the field in the 11 years boys 50m butterfly, breaking the record by more than two seconds with a time of 36.59.
His time of 32.26 for the 50m freestyle was also a new record.
Ten schools from throughout the region came together and carnival convenor Anthony Hood declared the event an outstanding success.
"We had an unreal day," Hood said.
"The standard of swimming was very high and there were some brilliant performances.
"Hunter Bastow was outstanding. He has moved from Junee to Mater Dei and he cleaned up.
"Eva Smith smashed it as well, breaking three records. They were the two standouts."
The top performers now progress to the diocesan carnival on March 8 where they will vie for a spot on the team to compete at the Mackillop Championships in Sydney.
Hood also thanked Wagga Swim Club for their help in conducting the carnival.
City
Junior girl: Zali Figgis, Zara Swann 2
Junior boy: Freddy Steele 1
11 years girl: Lucy Green 1, Kacey Paterson 2
11 years boy: Hunter Bastow 1, Jonah Suidgeest 2
Senior girl: Ellie Swann 1, Darcey Figgis 2
Senior boy: Liam Last 1, Ryan Francis 2
Country
Junior girl: Eva Smith 1, Lucy Maloney 2
Junior boy: Seth Harris 1, Darcy Archer 2
11 years girl: Harriet Corbett 1, Charlotte Hard 2
11 years boy: Dustin Foley 1, Noah Hilton 2
Senior girl: Sadie Salmon 1, Elsie Lewis 2
Senior boy: Charlie Clancy 1, Dougal Gleeson 2
