Eva Smith and Hunter Bastow break a combined five records at Wagga Deanery City and Country swimming carnival

By Matt Malone
Updated February 16 2023 - 5:27pm, first published 4:30pm
Mater Dei Primary School's Hunter Bastow, 10, powers through the water in the 11 years 4x50m relay at Oasis Aquatic Centre on Thursday. Picture by Les Smith

TWO talented young swimmers came to the fore at the Wagga Deanery City and Country swimming carnival on Thursday.

Matt Malone

Sports editor

