Griffith Swans will finally make their 2023 debut as they prepare for round three of the Southern NSW Women's league.
After drawing a bye in round two and player unavailability forced them to forfeit in round one, the squad is desperate to take the field.
Midfielder Jenna Richards said she's not concerned about having the first two weeks of the season off as it's given the side time to build anticipation.
"It was disappointing to not play, especially for round one, everyone was keen, but things happen," Richards said.
"Coming into our first game everyone's so keen, and because we did have to miss out on that first round, and we have had so many numbers at training, I think in a way it's good, because now everyone's fresh and they're just ready to rip in."
MORE LOCAL SPORT NEWS
The club could only secure 12 players for their forfeited round one game, however are expecting an impressive 22 to show on Friday.
Featuring a combination of new and returning players, Richards believes the squad has good depth and will be able to sprinkle experience down the field.
"We had a few step away for a year last year, whether it's family commitments or just whether they were travelling from further away and couldn't get to training, that couldn't make it last season but we've had a few of them come back, so we've got a bit of more experience this season than we did last year, as well as our new girls," she said.
With players coming from a variety of sports, Richards said it's been good to see them apply their outside skills to football and she's excited to see them play.
"Even though they haven't played before, coming from other sports and having those skills I think coming into AFL will be really, really handy," she said.
"The girls coming from hockey, they're really agile, and it'll be good to see how they go after seeing them at training."
Starting their season with a home game, Richards is excited to have the Swans loyal cheering them on at Griffith Ex-Servicemen's Fields.
Players and crowds alike are in for a hot and sweaty evening however, with forecasts upwards of 38° across the region triggering AFL Riverina to enact their extreme weather policy.
All round three games have been pushed back to 7:30pm and will run with 10-minute quarters, and extended breaks.
Pool A
CSU Bushpigs v North Wagga at Maher Oval
East Wagga-Kooringal v Mangoplah-Cookardinia United-Eastlakes at Gumly Gumly Oval
Griffith Swans v Collingullie GP at Griffith Ex-Servicemen's Fields
Pool B
Brookedale Bluebells v Turvey Park at Lockhart Recreation Ground
Marrar v Temora at Langtry Oval
Narrandera v Wagga Tigers at Narrandera Sportsground
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
Tahlia Sinclair is a sports journalist running around Wagga Wagga for The Daily Advertiser.
Tahlia Sinclair is a sports journalist running around Wagga Wagga for The Daily Advertiser.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.