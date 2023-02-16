The Daily Advertiser

The Riverina Anglican College will be hoping results go their way as they look to secure a spot in the Byrnes Shield final

JM
By Jimmy Meiklejohn
Updated February 16 2023 - 5:51pm, first published 4:30pm
Masyn Pavitt continued his strong Byrnes Shield campaign with another two wickets in TRAC's win against Kooringal. Picture by Madeline Begley

The Riverina Anglican College (TRAC) will be keeping a very close eye on round five of the Byrnes Shield competition on Monday as they look to maintain their top two finish.

