The Riverina Anglican College (TRAC) will be keeping a very close eye on round five of the Byrnes Shield competition on Monday as they look to maintain their top two finish.
TRAC notched up their second win of the competition on Wednesday night with them defeating Kooringal High School by 72-runs.
TRAC coach Mick Reynolds was happy with the performance with them posting a very competitive score of 5-147 from their 20 overs.
"The boys played very well last night," Reynolds said.
"I think it was the first time that we've batted first in the competition and we got off to positive start with Hugh Jenkins getting 61 and Damian Kalmeier getting 46.
"Jude Fuller contributed there as well, so it was good our top three stood up and got us off to a quick start.
"I think we had 100 after the 12th over and in this competition anything over 130 is a good score as it puts a bit of pressure on the team batting second."
After setting a competitive total, TRAC then were able to dismiss Kooringal for 75 with Reynolds impressed with his side's cohesion and effort in the field.
"To take ten wickets was very good, especially with the closeness of the competition and having to rely on different aspects like run rate," he said.
"It was good to get them out for 75 and it gave us the opportunity to bowl some more players to have a look at them as well.
"I thought the last couple of games we've fielded better and we're getting better as a team and they are coming quite a cohesive unit and giving good support to one another which is excellent to see."
Masyn Pavitt continued his strong Byrnes Shield campaign leading the way with figures of 2-4 with TRAC having six bowlers claiming a wicket.
While currently sitting in first position on the ladder, TRAC having the bye in round five could mean they could miss the major final if results don't go their way.
"We've completed our games, so it comes down to the other two games on Monday to see how we go," Reynolds said.
"I think if Mater Dei and Wagga High both win their games then we will miss out on first and second, but if the other teams get a win it will come down to run rate."
After having the competition dominated by one or two sides over the past few years, Reynolds said it was great to see all the teams so competitive.
"It is good to see," he said.
"The last few years we've played top pool and bottom pool and this is the first time in a while we've actually played a round robin type event."
In the other game from round four, Wagga High (8-111) defeated Kildare (8-110) by two wickets.
Wagga High will look to book their spot in the final when they go up against Kooringal on Monday while Mater Dei will look to do the same against Kildare.
Byrnes Shield - round four results
TRAC 5-147 (H Jenkins 61, D Kalmeier 46) d Kooringal 75 (M Pavitt 2-4)
WWHS 8-111 (L Livio 32, J Skippen 25, B Toohey 3/14) d Kildare 8-110 (H Donohue 35, M Guy 28, C Walker 2/11, L Granger 2/19)
