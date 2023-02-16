Wagga's small bar boom will see one of the city's favourite restaurants officially throw open the doors on an all-new cocktail and arts space.
A newly-refurbished wing of the Tudor style building will expand Mates Gully's farm-to-table offerings to local takes on classic cocktails.
With their own farm providing produce for the Morrow Street restaurant, it was an easy step to innovating in the drinks space for Mates Gully.
It's all about local "bistronomy" - a blend of fine dining, bistro culture, and farm-to-plate popularised in France - according to venue manager Harry Bhangu.
With the Riverina one of NSW's biggest growers of fresh produce, and an increasingly urban culture developing in Wagga, Mr Bhangu said it was the perfect time to expand their offerings.
"With our cocktails, we'll be emphasising things we can source from our own farm, and zero waste," he said.
"For example, we use pear syrup in our espresso martinis, which replaces artificial sugar and really brings out the flavours in a different way."
Unlike traditional fine dining, bistronomy places an emphasis on creating a comfortable environment for customers to try new flavours, by pairing them with with something familiar, or by encouraging drinkers and diners to rely on service staff for seasonal recommendations.
Mr Bhangu said he was excited to expand this approach into the drinks space.
"Mother Nature works in such a beautiful way, in that things that go together often grow together," he said.
"I grew up on a farm, and there are certain smells I wanted to recreate, like wood fire or rain in winter, or fresh fruit in summer.
"We've also been experimenting with native ingredients, like saltbush and blood orange.
As well as new drinks, the venue will play host to a variety of local arts, from the owners' modern paintings that currently adorn the walls, to its use as a creative space by local musicians and podcasters.
Mates Gully's new cocktail bar and arts space officially opens on Friday night.
