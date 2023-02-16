The Daily Advertiser
What's on

Wagga's Mates Gully draws on Riverina produce to open new cocktail bar and arts space

Dan Holmes
By Dan Holmes
February 16 2023 - 6:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Harry Bhangu is passionate about bringing bistronomy to the Riverina. Picture by Les Smith

Wagga's small bar boom will see one of the city's favourite restaurants officially throw open the doors on an all-new cocktail and arts space.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Dan Holmes

Dan Holmes

Journalist

Local News

Get the latest Wagga Wagga news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.