MIA Breeders Plate winner Blazing Home will return from a break looking to stretch his perfect record at Lin Gordon Paceway on Friday.
Blazing Home is undefeated from seven career starts and he will return for the first run of his three-year-old season in the $9792 Thankyou Wayne Milgate NR 55 Pace (1758m) at Leeton.
Euroley trainer David Kennedy entered Blazing Home for a race at Melton last week but it failed to stand up due to a lack of nominations.
With heats of the NSW Derby set for Menangle Park on Saturday week, the stable needed to give Blazing Home a lead-up run somewhere and opted to stay close to home at Leeton.
"We were weighing up whether to go to Melton or Menangle (last week) and we chose Melton and there wasn't enough noms so the race didn't go," driver Jack Painting said.
"We didn't run there so we'll poke around at Leeton this week.
"This hot weather I'm not really looking forward to but there's not much we can do because he needs a run before the Derby next week."
MORE SPORT NEWS
Blazing Home has drawn gate five for his return, which is scheduled for 4.33pm on Friday.
Painting expects to go to the front from there and says Blazing Home is forward enough to be winning comfortably.
"He's had plenty of groundwork. He only had 15 or 16 days off after the Plate," he said.
"He's not far off being right, I won't want to knock him around too much (on Friday) but we need a decent hit-out as well."
While it was only a short break, Painting revealed Blazing Home has returned stronger.
"I'm super happy with him," he said.
"In that short break he grew a little bit and filled out even more, which is suprising, because he was such a nugget of a horse already.
"He's nearly the finished product now."
With the heats on Saturday week, the $200,000 final of the NSW Derby will be run the following Saturday, March 4, on Miracle Mile night at Menangle.
Painting has seven drives on the eight-race card at Leeton and rates Prestigiacomo as his next best chance in the Process Printers NR45 Pace (1758m).
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.