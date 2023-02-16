The Daily Advertiser

Blazing Home will kick off his three-year-old campaign at Leeton

MM
By Matt Malone
Updated February 16 2023 - 3:20pm, first published 3:00pm
Blazing Home will make his return from a short break at Leeton on Friday. Picture by Courtney Rees

MIA Breeders Plate winner Blazing Home will return from a break looking to stretch his perfect record at Lin Gordon Paceway on Friday.

