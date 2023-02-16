The Daily Advertiser

Junee Taekwondo takes out 2022 National Good Sports Community Club of the Year

Taylor Dodge
By Taylor Dodge
Updated February 17 2023 - 2:58pm, first published February 16 2023 - 2:00pm
Junee Taekwondo instructor Carol Grant with Holly Ferling from the Perth scorchers and instructor John Leak. Picture supplied

The Junee community is reeling after one of it's own was crowned the 2022 National Good Sports Community Club of the Year.

