The Junee community is reeling after one of it's own was crowned the 2022 National Good Sports Community Club of the Year.
Junee Taekwondo-SEAT founder and head instructor, John Leak "could not believe it" when he was told they had won such a prestigious award for their positive community impact.
The announcement was made at the national Good Sports Awards ceremony at Parliament House in Canberra on Thursday.
"To be nationally recognised is overwhelming," Mr Leak said.
Mr Leak said the award is just as much for their students and community as it is for them.
"A special shout out to our incredible assistant instructors , Miss Grace and Mr Danni and a big thank you to all the families, students and people who have support our club. This award is yours," he said.
Junee TaeKwonDo-SEAT is a gold level accredited Good Sports club, which means it has reached the highest level of the Good Sports program and has policies that cover alcohol and tobacco management, illegal drugs, mental health and safe transport.
"Before we joined Good Sports, our club just taught martial arts and self-defence," Mr Leak said.
"Now we continue to evolve, and be more community minded, and more aware of our student's wellbeing and mental health needs.
"We constantly talk about peer support, community and family support."
Good Sports is Australia's largest community health sports program funded by the Australian Government and the NSW Government and managed by the Alcohol and Drug Foundation.
Alcohol and Drug Foundation's NSW Manager, Greg Howe said the Good Sports Awards are the ultimate trophy for any Good Sports club.
"They shine the spotlight on success, celebrate the volunteers who are the backbone of Good Sports clubs and give winning clubs the recognition they deserve," he said.
