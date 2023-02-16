Wagga's two West Wyalong Knockout hopes have drawn tough round one opponents, with both Kangaroos and Southcity to face Canberra sides next Friday night.
Both clubs will play Canberra Raiders Cup teams, with Kangaroos going head to head with Gungahlin and Southcity facing Tuggeranong.
Kangaroos coach Nathan Rose said the knockout is always a good chance for the side to test themselves ahead of the season proper.
With focus on his own side, Rose said he hasn't looked much into their opponent, who finished second last in their competition in 2022.
"We're just looking to improve as a team in the Knockout," Rose said.
"It'll be good to put a bit of craft on how we're going to be playing footy this year."
With a new-look squad heading into the 2023 season, Rose is keen to see how the team comes together.
"We do have a few missing but it'll give a few of the lads the chance to step up to the plate, and get their opportunity themselves," he said.
Now in it's 50th edition, the Knockout is a staple pre-season event for Group Nine and 20 clubs, and has attracted several clubs from both Canberra and Group 11.
Organisers were forced to cut entrants from the event due to time constraints, with Matt Goodwin saying those cut will help keep the competition as even as possible.
"We had a few tier one sides in the NSW League, which are very strong clubs, like West Newcastle, and they entered but we had sufficient numbers, and given the fact our league out here isn't as professional as them, we decided to eliminate a couple there," Goodwin said.
Visiting the ground this week Goodwin said the field is looking immaculate ahead of the tournament, and he's got no doubt it will hold up well.
With several sporting competitions across the region forced to implement extreme weather measures this weekend, Goodwin remains confident the Knockout won't be impacted.
"We start Friday night at 6:30, and we'll be under lights by 8:30, so hopefully it will have cooled down by then," he said.
"I've played there in 40° heat there, so hopefully they wont have to do that, but on Sunday it'll start at 5:30, a little bit earlier, and hopefully it's a bit cooler that day."
Goodwin said he's expecting to see some high quality play across the weekend.
Group Nine premiers Gundagai won't make an appearance, however both Group 20 and Group 11 premiers, Leeton and Forbes will be on show.
Reigning back-to-back Knockout winners Goulburn did not nominate this year, meanwhile competition mainstay Temora had said they would miss the Knockout for the first time, however have been named to play Griffith on Friday evening.
The event will kick off with 2022 Group Nine runners-up, Young, looking to topple the reigning Group 20 premiers, with the hosts to face Group 16's Snowy River Bears to open their campaign later in the evening.
The first West Wyalong Knockout in two years, the winners will go home with $20,000 for their club.
West Wyalong Knockout - round one
6:30pm Leeton v Young
7:10pm Temora v Griffith Black and Whites
8:30pm Woden Valley v Dubbo CYMS
9:10pm West Wyalong v Snowy River
9:50pm Wagga Kangaroos v Gungahlin
10:30pm Tuggeranong v Southcity
11:10pm Darlington Point-Coleambally v Dubbo Macquarie
