West Wyalong Knockout: Wagga sides dealt tough first round games

By Tahlia Sinclair
Updated February 16 2023 - 7:41pm, first published 5:00pm
Nathan Rose training with his Wagga Kangaroos side ahead of the West Wyalong Knockout. Picture by Courtney Rees

Wagga's two West Wyalong Knockout hopes have drawn tough round one opponents, with both Kangaroos and Southcity to face Canberra sides next Friday night.

