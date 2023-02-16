It hasn't been the season they were hoping for but St Michaels captain Nathan Corby is hopeful that his side can finish the year off strong in their final two games.
St Michaels have the envious task of going up against minor premiers Wagga City this Saturday before finishing their season with a clash against the in-form South Wagga.
With a huge challenge ahead of them, Corby admitted they might just throw caution to the wind and change things up to see what happens.
"We've got everything to gain and they've got everything to lose," Corby said.
"I don't know what my plan is at the minute, but I've been thinking about it the last couple of weeks.
"Maybe I should turn everything up on it's head with the batting, our bowling and our fielding is fine.
"We are staying within reason in the field it's just the batting, so I don't know whether to mix it up totally and see what happens."
St Michaels have taken 70 of a possible 80 wickets so far this season with Ben Snell currently sitting as the leading wicket-taker with 19 wickets.
In contrast, they have struggled with the bat with them failing to reach 130 in four of their matches including a season low of 57 against the Blues.
Corby admitted it has been a frustrating season, with them being competitive in some matches however unable to snare that elusive victory.
"This year has highlighted a lack of commitment to training and what we've been doing," he said.
"The belief in ourselves and within the team has also been super frustrating at times.
"But it's good to see that the boys from last year are still hanging around and these younger fellas pushing for their spot are unbelievable with their commitment to first grade which is really good to see.
"But results wise it's very disappointing again."
While disappointing from a results perspective, Corby was proud of the way that Snell has performed this season with the 19-year-old being one of the side's best performers week in week out.
"It is super pleasing to see him get some wickets," he said.
"He's come over here with a shortened year to a struggling team and he's really shown what he's worth.
"I'm super happy for him and more than happy to have him back whenever he wants."
Despite only being young, Corby said Snell's influence has been enormous with him having a pretty handy cricket resume behind him.
"He's still young but he has had a lot of experience with cricket in Ireland," he said.
"He's very smart and has different views which also helps me with captaining and I'm over the moon with what he has come over with and how he has taken it on."
