As the first games of the touch football Junior State Cup begin on Friday morning, local players will be taking the field across ten teams for the Wagga Vipers.
Under 16's girls coach Evan Robertson said his side is ready to get stuck into the competition after months of preparation.
The side was selected back in November and after attending several smaller competitions, with good success, Robertson said they're raring to go.
"It's always good to go to as many tournaments as you can, it's much better than just running around the training paddock, they get a bit sick of listening to me," Robertson said.
"You can only train for so long, they've had enough of training, they're ready to put it all out on the paddock."
Robertson is confident his side will go far in the competition if they can maintain their standards.
At under 16's he said most players have been around the system for a while, and know what to expect when they run on field.
They've also had the opportunity to get to know their opposition teams and how they play.
"If we play our best we'll be able to top of our division," Robertson said.
"By the time you get to 16's, you know who all the competition is and you talk to other coaches and you watch other teams at these other tournaments.
"There's probably about four or five teams that are threats of taking out the under 16 girls and I think we're one of them, it'll be a challenge of when we play those teams, whoever plays the best is going to win."
Captained by Annabelle Willis and Holly Williams, Robertson said he's spoken with the duo about how he'd like them to lead the team.
"They've been in there in the representative system for a long time, they've played a lot of representative touch and they're good leaders," he said.
"The girls follow them and they're delighted to be captains. The team is a big bunch of friends so they get on very well together but those two girls I think will do a really good job on and off the field."
Playing locally for the title, Robertson said there are benefits to being able to sleep in their own beds ahead of the competition.
Knowing the venue inside and out also removes some unnecessary stressors from game day preparations.
With games already shortened due to weather conditions, Robertson said he was glad to see player welfare is being put first, and that there are benefits to having extra breaks.
"The good thing is, they've made the decision early, so it's good that everybody's aware so you can prepare for it," he said.
"I don't really think it'll make that much difference, but the good thing from a coaching point of view is you will get a couple of minutes at half time just to address everybody and if something's going wrong, you can address it if it's a nice simple thing to fix."
The first games of the tournament begin at 8:00am on Friday morning, with finals played on Sunday afternoon.
Tahlia Sinclair is a sports journalist running around Wagga Wagga for The Daily Advertiser.
