The Daily Advertiser

MLHD disaster manager Denise Garner warns people to prepare for latest heatwave forecast

Georgia Rossiter
By Georgia Rossiter
Updated February 16 2023 - 6:28pm, first published 3:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Murrumbidgee Local Health District disaster manager Denise Garner says high overnight temperatures will add to the risk of heat stress over the next few days. Picture by Madeline Begley

Riverina residents are once again being urged to stay cool over the next few days as the region swelters through yet another heatwave.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Georgia Rossiter

Georgia Rossiter

Journalist

Georgia comes to the Daily Advertiser from the Snowy Mountains via Shepparton, Victoria. You can reach her at georgia.rossiter@austcommunitymedia.com.au or 0439 364 702

Local News

Get the latest Wagga Wagga news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.