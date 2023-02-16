Riverina residents are once again being urged to stay cool over the next few days as the region swelters through yet another heatwave.
The temperature reached 35 degrees in Wagga on Thursday, but the Bureau of Meteorology said it's expected to keep rising on Friday and Saturday.
The city can expect a top of 37 on Friday and 38 on Saturday.
Low-intensity heatwave conditions are forecast for most parts of the state, with little reprieve overnight.
Murrumbidgee Local Health District (MLHD) disaster manager Denise Garner said staying hydrated was even more important because Friday's overnight temperature is predicted to stay above 20 degrees.
"It's not just about how warm it gets during the day, but actually take that evening time where it is slightly cooler to re-hydrate, to make sure you're prepared for the next day's heat," she said.
"Avoid the sugary drinks, avoid alcohol and just make sure you've got plenty of fluids on board and that you stay in a cool area."
The heatwave coincides with the state touch football competition this weekend, and Ms Garner said they had been working closely with NSW Touch to ensure players are safe to play.
"At certain temperatures, they will reduce the amount of time played, so instead of an immediate change, there will be a two-minute gap," she said.
"It's giving the kids that time to re-hydrate between their games."
The MLHD has also prepared for a possible rise in presentations related to the extreme heat this weekend.
Ms Garner said the recommended water intake on a summer's day is around eight to 10 glasses, which can increase depending on the activity level.
MLHD acting director of public health Alison Nikitas said older residents and children are most susceptible to heat exhaustion.
"Heat puts a lot of strain on the body and can cause dehydration, heat exhaustion, and heat stroke. It can also make underlying health conditions worse," Ms Nikitas said.
"In this extended period of hot weather we need to keep in contact with elderly friends, neighbours and relatives, and also be mindful that babies and children can overheat and dehydrate quickly."
The NSW Rural Fire Service has also upgraded the fire risk in the Eastern Riverina region to high on Friday and Saturday, February 17-18.
