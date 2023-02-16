This weekend's touch football Junior State Cup games at Jubilee Park will be shortened and include additional breaks ahead of forecasts of extreme weather.
The NSW Touch extreme weather guidelines recommend play periods be interrupted with short breaks when temperatures are between 31° and 35°.
The Bureau of Meteorology predicts temperatures of 38° and 36° for the first two days of the three day tournament.
NSW Touch Association general manager Dean Russell said the decision to implement the policy ahead of the tournament's start is to ensure the safety of players.
"We do have some obvious concerns about the predicted weather forecast but we have taken some precautions already," Russell said.
MORE JUNIOR SPORT NEWS
All round games will be played in two 11-and-a-half minute halves, with a two minute break between them.
Russell said the changes ease pressure on both participants and referees.
Games may also be pushed back, with the weather policy recommending games are postponed or cancelled once temperatures reach 36°.
"If we do get extreme weather conditions, due to the good grace of this facility and the lighting that we have here, we will postpone games and have to play during the evening, but that is one of the benefits of being at a venue like Wagga, is that we do have those lighting capabilities," Russell said.
The Association has brought in additional fans, including a high-powered mist fan, to help reduce body temperatures if any athletes require.
Medical staff will also be at the event and on standby for any medical issues, heat related or otherwise.
The decision on the format of Sunday's finals games will be made closer to those games.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
Tahlia Sinclair is a sports journalist running around Wagga Wagga for The Daily Advertiser.
Tahlia Sinclair is a sports journalist running around Wagga Wagga for The Daily Advertiser.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.