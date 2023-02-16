From an asphalt tennis court and rubbish dump covered in salinity to a community wonderland, Wagga's ErinEarth has come a long way in 25 years.
This year, ErinEarth is celebrating its two and half decade journey to get to where it is now, an amazing representation of how the environment can be restored.
The organisation is a sustainable living education centre and volunteering community, situated on Wiradjuri Country in Turvey Park.
ErinEarth Administration and Communications Officer Michelle Burton said it is an example of the amazing work that can be done to restore the environment.
The organisation is proof that through plantation and care, there can be restoration.
"The abundant return of many different species of wildlife to ErinEarth is a living testament and educational resource, making a difference to our local environment," Mrs Burton said.
"This amazing demonstration garden and energy efficient house showcases what is possible using native and primarily local plants, along with sustainable lifestyle choices."
ErinEarth's founders, Presentation Sisters Kaye Bryan and Carmel Wallis, said they are blown away by how far the garden has come in its 25 years.
"We are stunned and delighted by how far it's come, we're very happy," Ms Bryan said.
The pair hope in the future to see more primary school children making use of the garden and more teachers incorporating it in their teachings.
"We want people to experience how peaceful and healing Erin Earth is and to really connect with it in person instead of through a screen," Ms Wallis said.
The garden is also a community hub, offering a home outside of their home to many volunteers.
Marlene Chapman has been volunteering at Erin Earth for four years and said it has been life-changing.
"A neighbour of mine volunteers here and she talked me into it," she said.
"I was suffering from depression and I loved gardening and the people here have just been wonderful.
"It's helped me so much with my confidence."
Greens member Ray Goodlass also spends a lot of his free time volunteering at ErinEarth, a facility in which he said represents his beliefs, which is environmental sustainability.
To celebrate 25 years, an array of events has been organised for ErinEarth throughout the year including a morning tea which was held on Thursday to celebrate.
