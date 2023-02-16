Scott Spackman hopes a couple of his talented three-year-olds can use Friday's Wagga meeting as stepping stones towards potential Guineas campaigns.
Spackman will saddle up three three-year-olds on his home track on Friday, headed by impressive last-start winner Mo Chara.
The three-year-old has stepped up this preparation, running a close second to Burrandana first-up before breaking his maiden stylishly at Wagga on Australia Day.
Mo Chara will step up out of maiden company for the first time on Friday when he contests the Michael Kennedy OAM MTC Life Member Benchmark 58 Handicap (1400m).
Shaun Guymer sticks and Spackman expects a strong showing.
"It's very hard to do two in a row," Spackman said.
"He's stepping up to a 58 grade. I'm happy with the horse and everything but it's not an easy task, is it?
"Quite handy ones do it, I think a fair bit of him but things can happen. It's a nice stepping stone anyhow.
"If he happens to win that then you start to think you are a chance in those Guineas types of races because he has stepped up a little bit more. Those three-year-old Guineas races are not at his mercy but he would be competitive in them."
MORE SPORT NEWS
Another horse on the Guineas path is Smokin' Cod.
The three-year-old filly, a full brother to Rocket Tiger, has shown promise with one win from her first five starts.
Spackman has a big opinion of Smokin' Cod and hopes she can begin to back that up, starting with the Dave Heywood MTC Life Member Country Boosted Benchmark 58 Handicap (1200m). Josh Richards has the ride.
"I put a big rap on her early and I probably overrapped her. She's probably got to come out and do it now," he said.
"To me, I can't fault her. She's drawn a perfect gate. Josh, this will be his third ride on her. I'd like to see her really let go, you might see the good horse (on Friday).
"Gee I hope so because she's promising me the world and handing me an atlas at the moment."
Both horses would need to perform well on Friday to justify heading towards Guineas races.
"It's an option at this stage," Spackman said.
"She's looking to go down the same path. We would split them up. The Canberra Guineas is coming up, she'll probably go that way and he'll go to Albury or Wagga.
"All going well, they both will probably have their grand finals at Wagga."
The third of Spackman's runners is I Did A Thing in the Kooringal Stud Prelude Day April 23 Class One Handicap (1600m).
She pulled up with excuses when finishing last at Wagga on February 9 and Spackman hopes for an improvement.
"Very disappointing last start but pulled up lame," he said.
"I think that's a very suitable race for her to run a bit of a race. She's not much good but in saying that she's drawn a bit better gate this time and hopefully swinging for home, they're starting to stop."
Shaun Guymer rides.
Mo Chara ($4.20) and Smokin' Cod ($5.50) are both firmly in the market, while I Did A Thing is a $61 chance with Bet 365.
