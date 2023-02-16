South Wagga captain Luke Gerhard says he is pleased with how his side is performing with just two weeks remaining before finals.
The past two weeks the Blues have defeated Kooringal and Wagga RSL in strong fashion with Gerhard happy with how his side is going as they continue to hunt down a top two finish.
"It's very pleasing that we are starting to play some of our best cricket," Gerhard said.
"We knew that our back half of the season was going to be our strongest so hopefully we can continue that and build towards finals.
"The last two weeks have been very pleasing as we've played two teams in the top three and to win pretty convincingly is a real credit to the boys."
The Blues currently sit one win behind the second-placed Colts with games against Lake Albert and St Michaels to round out the regular season.
Although admitting that it would be great to earn a second chance in finals, Gerhard said the focus was just to win both remaining games and see where everything falls into place.
"Our main focus is to win both of those games," he said.
"If it works out that we finish top two then we will be pretty happy with that."
The Blues are set to have one change ahead of the clash with the Bulls with opener Alex Smeeth expected to miss the game while Brayden Ambler comes back into the side.
While admitting they still have some work to do ahead of the finals series, Gerhard said it was a pretty amazing turn-around of form to find themselves in the position they are in.
"If you said we would have the chance to finish top two before Christmas we would've said you're kidding," he said.
"But we knew that we were going to have a more consistent side after Christmas and we just had to hang in there.
"It's a credit to the younger guys who have been stepping up with the ball.
"Hayden Watling and Jed Guthrie have been our two best bowlers so far for the year and they are our youngest guys in the team.
"We have been leaning on them a lot more this year and it's been good for their cricket and it's very pleasing for the club to have them guys coming through."
