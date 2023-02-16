The Daily Advertiser

South Wagga captain Luke Gerhard is pleased with how his Blues side is travelling as they continue their hunt for a top two finish

By Jimmy Meiklejohn
February 16 2023 - 1:30pm
Jed Guthrie has been one of the Blues best bowlers this season with him taking 3-25 in South Wagga's win over Wagga RSL last weekend. Picture by Les Smith

South Wagga captain Luke Gerhard says he is pleased with how his side is performing with just two weeks remaining before finals.

