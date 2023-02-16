Innovative rice grower Gordon Druitt, OAM, has been remembered as a pioneer in the industry and a passionate community volunteer.
Gordon Raymond Druitt passed away peacefully at St Vincent's Hospital, Sydney on January 29, aged 87.
His funeral was held at the Beale Street Uniting Church, Griffith on Tuesday, February 7.
Born in Griffith on September 26, 1935, Gordon grew up on the family citrus and stone orchard, Farm 1818 at Lake Wyangan, where his father Paul was a World War I soldier settler.
In 1966, Gordon bought a farm at Coleambally, which then district agronomist and life-long friend Mike Hedditch said was a demonstration of "best practice" in rice growing.
"Gordon was a leading innovator in agriculture," he said.
"Myself and my colleagues used his property as an example of what all irrigation farms should be striving to do."
His passion and proficiency in farming led him to hold many positions on irrigator boards and associations.
He was instrumental in establishing the Coleambally branch of the Rice-growers' Association of Australia, was the director of SunRice Australia, and the deputy chairman of the Rice Marketing Board.
He was also a member of the rice research and development committee, where he "was in his element".
"His farm was a shining example of sustainability and how rice farming practice could be made a very sustainable long term practice," Mr Hedditch said.
Outside the agricultural sector, Gordon was a passionate community volunteer and was heavily involved with the Griffith and Coleambally Lions Clubs, the Griffith Apex Club, and the Griffith Historical Car Club.
In 2021, Gordon was awarded a Medal of the Order of Australia for his service to the community and the rice growing industry.
"That was the highlight of his community service career," Mr Hedditch said.
"It was probably the proudest moment of Gordon's life."
In his later years, Mr Hedditch said Gordon was a passionate golfer, enjoying the game and the environment at the Griffith Golf Course.
"Gordon loved his coffee, and he couldn't go further than nine holes without a coffee," he said.
"We used to play nine holes and then pull up for a coffee break. We used that as a chance to talk about the issues of the day from both an Australian and global perspective.
"We came up with ways those problems could be solved but the politicians often let us down."
Gordon was the beloved husband of wife Denise for almost 50 years before she passed away in 2009.
He is survived by his partner Pat, and children Sally, Darren and Nicole and their families.
Georgia comes to the Daily Advertiser from the Snowy Mountains via Shepparton, Victoria. You can reach her at georgia.rossiter@austcommunitymedia.com.au or 0439 364 702
