Peace Communities Program is creating more peaceful communities

The late Tony Quinlivan started the peace Peace Communities movement. Picture supplied

Geoffrey Little, Peace ambassador, Fred Loneragan, Peace Chairman, Jess Su, youth exchange Taiwan, Auban Leroy, youth exchange Belgium, Stenve Mark AM Lawyer and former Anti-Discrimination Board president and Phillip Tome, Peace committee. Picture supplied

Promoting goodwill and better understanding by reconciling differences, rejecting violence and resolving conflict is the ideal behind Peace Communities.



The concept was initiated by Rotarian Tony Quinlivan who promoted the idea which subsequently saw Wagga Wagga named the first Rotary Peace City (now known as Peace Community) in 1993.



This approach encourages everyone to treat each other with respect, kindness and fairness so that they live in a diverse and inclusive community where they are valued and belong.



"These are the pathways to living peacefully in the wider arena," spokesperson Deidre Tome said.



While the movement started in Wagga, it now includes 11 Peace Communities mainly in the local Wiradyuri area and in countries on every continent across the world.

Celebrations



Peace pole 250 - Saturday February 25



Rotary District 9705 will continue to mark the centenary of Rotary in Australia when Past District Governor Leo Farrelly presents Peace Pole 250 to current District Governor Geraldine Rurenga.



The ceremony starts at 2pm and will be held at the Wagga Botanic Gardens. The event is open to the public and is free to attend.



30th Anniversary Gala Dinner - Saturday February 25



This celebration at the Mercure Wagga Wagga aims to recognise the program's achievements and the 30th anniversary of Wagga Wagga being named the first Rotary Peace City.



The updated 5th principle of the Peace Credo will be officially announced and the transportable Peace Pole 93 will also be revealed.



This can be borrowed for special events by local community groups, schools, businesses and organisations.



Anyone interested in attending the dinner can book tickets online at www.trybooking.com/CFJXY or use the code below.

Annual Peace Day Ceremony - Sunday February 26

Held in the Victory Memorial Gardens, this ceremony recognises the achievements of volunteering within the local community and "service above self" by secondary students, individuals and organisations.

