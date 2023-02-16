United through similar experiences, two powerful Wagga women have joined forces in a bid to save lives and make a change.
Judy-Ann Emberson and Tracey Page have both lost loved ones to Ovarian Cancer, a disease that can come without warning and is easily overlooked due to its vague symptoms.
The pair's latest fundraiser, a Trivia Night, will help to raise funds for Ovarian Cancer Australia's National Awareness Day which falls on February 22.
The funds will go towards Ovarian Cancer Australia and Australian Cancer Research, with the hopes of one day raising enough for the development of a screen which can detect Ovarian Cancer during the early stages.
Ms Emberson lost her sister Jill Embersom OAM, a powerhouse broadcaster for ABC who upon her diagnosis helped to raise $36 million for the cause, in 2019.
"She was roofless," Ms Emberson said of her sister who has been the inspiration behind her journey towards creating change.
Ms Emberson said the dream is for the development of a screen and to raise awareness so that women know what to look out for.
"There has to be huge money for a screen," she said.
"There is no screening for Ovarian Cancer like there is for breast cancer or testicular cancer."
An Ovarian Cancer diagnosis is incredibly hard to get, with many women not knowing they have the disease until it has already progressed to stage four.
"In Australia they say within two weeks to take action," Ms Emberson said.
"A lot of women don't know they have it though because of the vague symptoms like constipation, bloating, weight loss and heartburn."
Ms Page last her mother Maureen to Ovarian Cancer in 2018 and was shocked by the lack of symptoms she had.
"My mother had been sick for a couple of months," she said.
"She was 77 at the time and she began feeling tired.
"Doctors thought she had a parasite and then gallstones.
"She went to the doctors a few times and then on May 23 she went to the hospital to have a scan. The next day they told her she had ovarian cancer."
Tiredness and stomach bloating were the biggest indicators that something had been wrong, but both things were easily overlooked.
"Mum's journey was 18 months. Most women don't survive past five years because, with most women by the time they are diagnosed, it's at stage four," Ms Page said.
"There is no early detection test. With any symptoms, go to your doctor and keep going back."
The pair have been blown away by the support they have already received for the upcoming fundraiser, with an auction to be held at the end of the night and several prizes up for grabs.
The Trivia Night will run on Saturday, February 18, at the Rules Club from 6.30pm.
To book a ticket online visit: https://www.trybooking.com/events/landing?eid=978692&fbclid=IwAR2MEkdyiEF1lM9pEiWDXCme4DLfRfbpy3COIZTpo9wEVrzWEJzqfoANxhk.
Taylor has four years of experience working as a Journalist for Australian Community Media covering an array of topics. Now a journalist for The Daily Advertiser, Taylor predominantly covers breaking news and crime. Connect with her at taylor.dodge@austcommunitymedia.com.au.
