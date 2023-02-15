A man has died in hospital following a two-vehicle crash southwest of Wagga last week.
Emergency services responded to reports of a two-car collision on the Olympic Highway at The Rock about 2.30pm on Friday.
Upon arrival, officers found a Ford Escape SUV and an Isuzu MUX had collided.
The driver of the Ford, an 80-year-old man, suffered injuries to his torso and was taken to Wagga Base Hospital.
The driver of the Isuzu, a 60-year-old man, was not injured but was taken to the same hospital as a precaution and for mandatory testing.
Officers from Riverina Police District established a crime scene and commenced an investigation into the circumstances surrounding the crash.
About 11pm on Wednesday, the 80-year-old man died in hospital.
Police said investigations into the crash are continuing and a report will be prepared for the coroner.
