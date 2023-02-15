The Daily Advertiser

Man, 80, dies in hospital after two-car crash on Olympic Highway at The Rock

Taylor Dodge
By Taylor Dodge
Updated February 16 2023 - 12:12pm, first published 7:30am
An 80-year-old man has died after two cars collided on the Olympic Highway at The Rock on February 10. File picture

A man has died in hospital following a two-vehicle crash southwest of Wagga last week.

