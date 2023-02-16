Letters: Literacy loss more worrying than extinction of animals

Your news item "Strictly come politics", The Daily Advertiser, February 4, features Keryn Foley, Labor's new candidate for Wagga. Suitably arrayed in red (as shown in the photo), she is clearly of Labor's Left: I quote, "I'm a person of faith. And yet I believe in women's rights." The article shows that she equates women's rights with abortion; what sort of 'faith' is that?