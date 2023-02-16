Letters: Literacy loss more worrying than extinction of animals

There have been seven major extinctions of land animals and nine of marine life on planet Earth during its lifetime.
Many of these animals and marine life have recovered or re-appeared as new species.
The last of these extinctions was 25-30 million years ago. Nature is in a constant state of evolution, dying and rebuilding. It is very good at this, it just takes time.
Minister for the Environment Tanya Plibersek is claiming that Australia is the mammal extinction capital of the world.
Let's look at some details. Recently, two new species have been discovered by Australian scientists.
They are the Tibetan Woolly Flying Squirrel and the Yunnan Woolly Flying Squirrel.
In Victoria, the White Bellied Whip Bird which was presumed extinct has just been re-discovered.
The Black-nosed Pheasant Pigeon which was declared extinct has been found in New Guinea, 140 years after last being seen in 1882.
I am much more concerned with the impending extinction of literacy and numeracy and obedience in our schools than the extinction of animals and marine life including the Great Barrier Reef all of which are self replacing.
Your news item "Strictly come politics", The Daily Advertiser, February 4, features Keryn Foley, Labor's new candidate for Wagga. Suitably arrayed in red (as shown in the photo), she is clearly of Labor's Left: I quote, "I'm a person of faith. And yet I believe in women's rights." The article shows that she equates women's rights with abortion; what sort of 'faith' is that?
Her hero is Julia Gillard, which brings to mind Labor's policy that any woman aspiring to enter its ranks in politics must subscribe to 'Emily's List', which means pursuing a hard-line pro-abortion agenda.
While citing the electorate's need for 'moral' leadership, Keryn blames Local Member Joe McGirr for 'voting not to decriminalise abortion'.
In a previous letter I argued for unborn human life on the scientific proof that human life begins at the precise moment of conception. The damage to women in abortion is not admitted by the Abortion Lobby.
Referencing your timely editorial, there is a saying with English origins that is erroneously attributed to Chinese - May you live in interesting times. And we certainly are.
The placing of Chinese security cameras in government buildings is a major concern.
As you say, given China's track record, they are deep into spying on other nations. Let's ensure that Australia is not one of them.
Surely there are Australian companies who have the wherewithal to install security systems in the buildings of our government.
There can be no doubt that China has a growing presence in our region.
As a country that has responsibility for our neighbours as well as ourselves, let's make sure that we keep up with the game.
