The Daily Advertiser
Have Your Say

Letters to the editor, The Daily Advertiser, February 17

February 17 2023 - 5:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Letters: Literacy loss more worrying than extinction of animals

LITERACY LOSS MORE WORRYING THAN EXTINCTION OF ANIMALS

There have been seven major extinctions of land animals and nine of marine life on planet Earth during its lifetime.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest Wagga Wagga news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.