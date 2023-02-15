WORLD-renowned golfer Karis Davidson will headline the field for next month's $50,000 Ladies Pro-Am at Wagga Country Club.
The field for the inaugural event is coming together nicely and confirmation Davidson will tee off in Wagga has given the Pro-Am a timely boost.
An international field will come together for the 36-hole event with players from India, New Zealand, Cook Islands and Malaysia already signing up to compete.
Davidson is no stranger to the Wagga Country Club, having been the special guest at the Ladies Classic in 2021 before staying on for the Men's Pro-Am.
The 24-year-old spent last year in the United States on the LPGA Tour and is headed back this year and will use the Wagga tournament as one of her final lead-up events before taking off.
Wagga Country Club professional Tegan Purcell is thrilled to have Davidson on board as a 'marquee player'.
"She's got her status on the LPGA Tour, which is the biggest tour in the world," Purcell said.
"Karis has been here before. She came here to play a couple of years ago as part of our Sureway Classic and Men's Pro-Am and she loved it so much she's coming back again.
"She's not leaving for overseas until a week or two later so she was able to make space and come down."
The club has so far received 34 entries from professionals and expect that to grow with just under a month remaining.
"We've got players from New Zealand, the Cook Islands, India. Most of the names are still local talent, not necessarily big names that everybody would know but certainly big names in Australia," Purcell explained.
"It's going to be a good field. We've got 34 pros, we're hoping for mid 40s. They're rolling in, we had another couple today. Looking at the field, I know a lot of the names and I think it will be an exciting event."
The confirmation of Davidson comes on the back of Navigate signing a two-year deal as major sponsor.
Navigate have been long-time supporters of the Wagga Country Club and chief executive Matthew Karpanen was quick to jump and support the inaugural women's event.
"The women's Pro-Am was an event we were really keen to support...and we think it's really important that the prizemoney ($50,000) be the same for this event as it is for the men's Pro-Am later in the year," Karpanen said.
The event, which is part of the Australasia WPGA Tour, will be held over Thursday and Friday March 9-10.
