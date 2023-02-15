The Daily Advertiser

Karis Davidson to headline inaugural Wagga Country Club Ladies Pro-Am

By Matt Malone
Updated February 15 2023 - 7:23pm, first published 5:45pm
Major sponsors David Hodge (left) and Matt Karpanen of Navigate join Wagga Country Club's Ladies Pro-Am committee members Carmel Adamcewicz, Tegan Purcell, Julie Jones and Monica Harrison at Wednesday's announcement. Picture by Les Smith

WORLD-renowned golfer Karis Davidson will headline the field for next month's $50,000 Ladies Pro-Am at Wagga Country Club.

Matt Malone

Sports editor

