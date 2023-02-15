A new pilot healthy eating program teaching participants the science behind nutrition is looking for participants in the Riverina.
Empower is a 12-week virtual program delivered by Telecare, and is designed to teach participants about health and holistic eating so they can be better informed about food choices.
Program lead Dr Janice Tan said she created the program to target people living with obese or are at risk of developing obesity so they could learn about nutrition in a less 'paternalistic' manner.
"We've all seen programs where it's all 'calories in, calories out' and we know that doesn't work," she said.
"The point of Empower is really not about weight loss but instead to empower participants with the knowledge, the ability and also the community to make the changes that work for them."
The program secured $20,000 in funding when Telecare pitched it to the Murrumbidgee Primary Health Network at their pitch night last year, and now, they're searching for 120 people in the Riverina willing to give the pilot a go.
Telecare's Dr Zahra Abbas spoke about her own journey with mindful eating during the presentation with Dr Raymond Wren.
"It was an exhilarating experience and it was an honour for us to both share our idea and hear what the community has to say," Dr Abbas said.
"It is also empowering to know the community is interested and most importantly has faith in what we are doing."
During the program, participants have access to a dietitian, diabetes educator and an endocrinologist to give them specialised information to help create a balanced diet. Dr Tan said there's opportunity to ask the experts personalised questions before moving onto the forum discussion portion of the course.
"I'll be posting things like 'what have you been eating', 'what have you done' so we build a community around this entire journey of encouraging healthy eating," she said.
"We've also partnered with an app which focusses on eating for your mental health because we recognise that health is not just the physical things."
The Empower program is free to participants, and is open to registrations until March 5.
Georgia comes to the Daily Advertiser from the Snowy Mountains via Shepparton, Victoria.
