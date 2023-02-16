With a month to go until their first trial game against Barellan, Leeton-Whitton have begun to ramp up their training.
The Crows are eager to put their best foot forward in 2023 with the senior squad taking part in a training camp over the weekend.
Crows coach Tom Groves was really pleased with how the camp went with the under 17.5's squad also getting involved.
"Yeah it was a really good weekend," Groves said.
"We had training Friday night and then we headed out to Gogeldrie Weir on Saturday.
"The morning was mostly the senior blokes and then the 17's came out in the afternoon which was really good to get them involved and get to know them a bit better.
"The senior boys then stayed out Saturday night and got a little Sunday morning session in.
"The boys did really well and I'm very happy with how it all went."
The Crows have two trial games booked in ahead of round one with them set to host the Two Blues (March 17) before also hosting Jerilderie (March 25).
In addition to the training camp, Groves also said they are beginning to ramp up their training ahead of the start of the season.
"It's basically a month until our first trial game which is exciting," he said.
"It's just around the corner and the boys have been pretty consistent throughout which is good."
Groves admitted there wasn't too much on the horizon on the recruitment front, but said he was excited that Tom Meline had been promoted to senior assistant coach.
"It's really exciting for him and his progression with his coaching," he said.
"It's also really good for the club."
The Crows will also head into the new season without two of their emerging youngsters with Nathan Ryan and Hayden Mahalm both moving away to the coast.
Groves said the loss of Ryan would particularly hurt with him finishing the 2022 season as the Crows' leading goalscorer.
"Young Nath Ryan has moved away to Wollongong which is a big loss for us," he said.
"He has improved so much over the last year and also young Hayden Mahalm.
"He had a few injuries last year, but he's a good player to lose."
The Crows have also been thrown a curve ball to start the new season with them set to host Ganmain-Grong Grong-Matong in round one.
Groves said it would be a good challenge to start the year with games to follow against Coolamon (away), Narrandera (away) and Griffith (home).
"It's a good challenge for the boys early," he said.
"We can see where they're at nice and early and see what the standard is as they will be a similar side to what they were last year.
"It's a good test early with the top two sides I reckon and then going to Narrandera who will be on the improve and that will also be really tough.
"But the boys are geed up for it and they have been putting their best foot forward the whole pre-season which is really good and we've seen some good improvement."
