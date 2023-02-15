Upfield prepares for Nationals with ACT squad

After taking out the best on court in Mangoplah-Cookardinia United-Eastlakes A grade premiership last season, Kaylah Upfield has continued to rise through the netball ranks.
After moving to Canberra to aid in the pursuit of her netball career in 2022, the young talent has been selected for this year's ACT under 19's squad.
Training for the 2023 National Netball Championships to be held in Darwin in April, Upfield said it's been a learning experience trying to balance year 12 and high level netball.
"Going back to school and training full-time kind of knocked me a bit to start with, but I've gotten into a rhythm now and it's gotten a lot easier," Upfield said.
"My school and my teams are both super supportive, they understand that I've got a lot going on so they're always trying to help me in any way that they can."
Part of the athlete development program at her school, she said communication has been key in establishing expectations.
On her selection for the side Upfield said she was excited to be surrounded by high level athletes and coaching staff.
"All the girls in my squad are obviously high calibre players, so just to be exposed to playing in that environment is good, but to be selected is another thing, and to play against some of the best athletes my age in the country is something that I'm really looking forward to," she said.
Playing for the Capital Darters, the 17-year-old is heading to New Zealand next week to play against other high-level athletes.
In 2022 Upfield continued to play for MCUE in their A grade side, but has decided to remain focused on her netball in Canberra for the 2023 season.
Missing playing at home and with friends, Upfield said pursuing netball is a huge commitment but one she's quite happy to make.
"A lot of people don't realise the sacrifices you have to make to play it at the higher level, the higher you get up there, the less time you have spending with friends and things like that, but it's all worth it when you get named and get to travel around, it's super exciting," Upfield said.
Careful to not get too far ahead of herself, she's focusing on getting through this year's Nationals before looking at where her career may go.
"At this point, it's going to be my first time at Nationals so I'm looking at adjusting to that kind of environment and things like that, to suit the high performance environment that I'll be in," she said.
The 2023 Nationals are being held in Darwin this April, with Upfield saying the squad is already doing what they can to prepare for the Top End conditions.
"We've been training in long sleeves and things like that, not to mention Netball ACT doesn't have great ventilation, so we're acclimatising as best we can down here during training," she said.
The 17-year-old played with Netball ACT's Premier League franchise side Capital Spirit in 2022.
Tahlia Sinclair is a sports journalist running around Wagga Wagga for The Daily Advertiser.
