The Daily Advertiser

Upfield prepares for Nationals with ACT squad

Tahlia Sinclair
By Tahlia Sinclair
Updated February 15 2023 - 6:10pm, first published 4:30pm
Shooter Kaylah Upfield has been selected for the ACT under 19's side to compete in the National Netball Championships in April. Picture supplied

After taking out the best on court in Mangoplah-Cookardinia United-Eastlakes A grade premiership last season, Kaylah Upfield has continued to rise through the netball ranks.

