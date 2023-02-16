You can't beat the freshness of the goods up for grabs at the Riverina Producers Market on Thursday afternoons. Head to the Wagga Showground on Bourke Street to browse some of the best the region's producers have to offer, from fresh fruit and vegetables to prepared foods, food products and homewares. We're talking meat, cheese, bread, honey, jams, pickles, sweets and more. The market runs from 1pm to 6.30pm and if you get in quick on Wednesdays, you can order online to collect the following day.
It's show time! Not in Wagga, but just down the road - jump in the car and take in the first of Gundagai's two-day show. The 131st show offers the best of a country do, with plenty of agricultural exhibits as well as the events and rides.
Warangesda, a two-day cultural festival, showcases the best in Indigenous art, thought, storytelling and culture. It will feature performances by Roger and Buddy Knox, Christine Anu, and Birdz and Phill. Professor Stan Grant Jnr and CSU will host discussion panels. The festival starts at 10am on Friday at the Warangesda Mission at Darlington Point, and runs until 10pm on Saturday. More information and full program at warangesdafestival.com.au.
Metal fans will converge on Tilly's for thrash legends Hidden Intent, supported by local and Artifact as well as Albury's Dread the Winter and Filth Rocks. Doors open at 8pm, tickets $17 and available through Moshtix.
The Booranga Writers' Centre presents Melinda Smith at its author talk, held at The Curious Rabbit from 7pm. Tickets from Humanitix.
Get out and about to a wonderful day at Gourmet Ganmain. The day out in the park offers a ton of market stalls, delicious food, craft beers and entertainment. The family-friendly afternoon takes off at 4pm in the town's Victory Gardens. Organisers advise patrons to feel free to bring along picnic chairs and blankets and settle on in.
Trivia buffs will go head-to-head at a night all about knowledge while raising money for Ovarian Cancer Australia. Doors to the Wagga Ovarian Cancer Awareness group's trivia night at the Rules Club open at 6.30pm for a 7.30pm start. Comedian Aidan Mungai will MC the night. Cost is $10 a ticket or book a table. Contact Tracey Page on 0405 964 629 or Judy-Ann Emberson on 0428 699 085 for more.
The show continues at Gundagai, with a Saturday program full of fun-filled activities including a rock climbing wall, magician, wildlife displays, kids animal farm and cowboy Lachie Cossor. There will be plenty of action with rides, competitions and sideshow alley over the two days.
Get ready to carry a tool to Carrathool as the Best of the Bough Shed races take off for a glorious day at one of the bush's best red dirt tracks. It's the first meet since 2020 and bound to be a big one. MIA Coaches will run services from Griffith, so racegoers, get your outfits ready.
Add some more dust to the boots and catch all the bucking action that is the Narrandera Rodeo. Gates open at 6pm.
Lace up the joggers and join the Wagga Road Runners for the weekly run around Wagga. This month the group meets in Narrung Street at 7.30am for the wetlands run. Most weeks there is a four to five-kilometre short course and a longer, seven to 10-kilometre course. A non-member fee of $4 per person or $5 a family goes towards the monthly barbecue, which coincides with the last run of the month. Check out the group's Facebook page for more details.
Make the most out of and meet some fellow citizen gardeners at the Wagga Demonstration Gardens vegetable swap or buy. The weekly mini market is at the corner of Shaw and Albury streets in Central Wagga every Saturday morning. Entry is free and all proceeds go to the community gardens. Call 0411 417 956 for more information.
You'll find my byline on breaking news, live blogs and anything in between. Got a tip? Email dhuntly@austcommunitymedia.com.au.
You'll find my byline on breaking news, live blogs and anything in between. Got a tip? Email dhuntly@austcommunitymedia.com.au.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.