IN-FORM Albury trainer Ron Stubbs rates Tap 'N' Run as his number one seed for Saturday week's $150,000 SDRA Country Championships Qualifier (1400m).
Stubbs is hopeful of having three runners in the feature with Tap 'N' Run and Baledon assured of a start, while he is hopeful Bianco Vilano will also sneak into the field.
Baledon is a last-start winner of the Championships Prelude at Albury, while Tap 'N' Run is a Highway winner and ran a slashing second behind Another One in last year's heat at Wagga.
Tap 'N' Run resumed with a luckless ninth placing at Moonee Valley last Friday night. While it was difficult to get a gauge on how the horse is going given he never got clear galloping room, Stubbs maintains the five-year-old is his leading contender.
"I walked away from Friday night thinking he's where we want him to be," Stubbs said.
"I feel if he had of got out, he certainly would have been chasing the placegetters and you look at that race on paper and you'd say it's a degree harder on what our heat will be. So you'd be coming back slightly in class and if you produce your best, we're looking forward to it."
While the benchmark rating required to make this year's field shapes as being higher than ever before, Stubbs does not believe the SDRA qualifier will necessarily be any stronger than last years.
"I don't know if it's any stronger than last year but it's certainly more competitive. It improves each year," he said.
Stubbs has not decided on a jockey for Tap 'N' Run Albury yet. Josh Richards will ride Baledon, while Jason Lyon is booked for Bianco Vilano.
Stubbs is happy with how both those horses are tracking.
"Little Baledon, he doesn't know how to run a bad race. We hope he's competitive but you can't put him in the top tier horses in the race," he said.
"I hope Bianco Vilano gets a run. He'll be line ball. We're aware of that.
"We did nominate him at Wagga last Thursday but we decided we're going to trial him at Tatura on Wednesday. I didn't want to take him to Wagga and give him a hard run and seeing the result, I think I pulled the right rein."
Bianco Vilano ran an eye-catching third in his trial at Tatura on Wednesday.
