The Daily Advertiser

Albury trainer Ron Stubbs happy with Tap 'N' Run heading into the SDRA Country Championships Qualifier

MM
By Matt Malone
Updated February 15 2023 - 3:16pm, first published 3:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Tap 'N' Run will be looking to go one better than last year's second placing in the SDRA Country Championships Qualifier (1400m) at Albury. Picture by Les Smith

IN-FORM Albury trainer Ron Stubbs rates Tap 'N' Run as his number one seed for Saturday week's $150,000 SDRA Country Championships Qualifier (1400m).

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
MM

Matt Malone

Sports editor

Local News

Get the latest Wagga Wagga news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.