A section of Forsyth Street in Wagga's CBD has been closed to traffic after it was flooded by water from a burst pipe on Wednesday afternoon.
Half the busy, four-lane thoroughfare between Docker Street and Murray Street was partially flooded after a water main burst around 2pm.
Riverina Water was notified of the burst about 2.15pm, with workers arriving on scene shortly after.
The road between Murray and Docker streets has been closed to attend to the broken water main.
Water services to residents and businesses on Forsyth Street have been turned off.
A Riverina Water spokesperson said the repairs could take up to four to five hours.
George Chapman was working at Salvos when a customer came in at "about 1.30pm" to tell them the street had started to flood.
Mr Chapman had to take his shoes and socks off to wade through the water to get to his car and move it.
"It's a bit of a disaster, we have no customers," Mr Chapman said.
"We were really busy," said his colleague Carol Grainger.
Liam Hannigan from South Wagga Butchery said workers told him he'll be without water for "three or four hours" meaning his daily clean-down routine will be delayed.
"We'll have to stay here until it gets back on," he said. "It will put everything back three hours or so."
One of the street's residents, Del, said her home was currently without water.
"We'll cope, they'll fix it," Del, who didn't provide her surname, said.
