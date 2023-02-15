The Daily Advertiser

Riverina women's side smash Western Rams in first trial game

Tahlia Sinclair
By Tahlia Sinclair
Updated February 15 2023 - 6:05pm, first published 4:30pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Riverina Bull's open women's squad after their win over Western Rams. Picture Supplied.

The future of women's rugby league in the Riverina is looking strong, with the Riverina Bulls coming home 22-6 victors from their Western Rams trial match.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Tahlia Sinclair

Tahlia Sinclair

Sports journalist

Tahlia Sinclair is a sports journalist running around Wagga Wagga for The Daily Advertiser.

Local News

Get the latest Wagga Wagga news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.