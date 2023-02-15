The future of women's rugby league in the Riverina is looking strong, with the Riverina Bulls coming home 22-6 victors from their Western Rams trial match.
Coach Craig Blackhall said the squad improved in each quarter, and he's excited to see where his team can get to.
"The defence was really good, and there were a few missed opportunities but the girls kept Rams out and there was always two or three at a tackle, which is really good," Blackhall said.
"We played four 15-minute quarters, our last quarter was the best and they dominated, but they all really impressed me."
A mixed cohort of new and established tackle league players, Blackhall said he was pleased particularly with the players from Griffith and Young.
Consistently getting 20 players to Sunday training, he has a squad of more than 25 players, including several big hitters who were unable to play this weekend.
"Four or five girls that didn't play on the weekend would probably be in our starting lineup too, so we were missing a bit of fire power," he said.
"I've had a few messages from girls who might come down this weekend too, so we might get some more."
In talks with the Victorian representative side, Blackhall is hopeful to get at least one more trial match for his squad before competition.
MORE LOCAL SPORT NEWS
Unsure how many players they will be able to take with them to the April carnival, Blackhall said he's keen to give his players as much of a run as possible before he may need to cut.
"We don't know what numbers were able to take away to the carnival, we might have to cut a few, hopefully not, but we might have to," he said.
"There's a few girls from rugby union and some haven't played much at all so it's handy for them to be able to get to know the other girls, there's lots of pretty good players there."
A second trial game wouldn't just help with group skills and fitness, but is important in Blackhall's decision making.
"It's good for myself to figure out where we want players, and who is coming off the bench, and they got better as they went on the weekend, so another game and they'll be really going," he said.
"If they can come out with how they ended the game, we could go pretty well."
The open women's side will compete at the three day Country Championships carnival in April.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
Tahlia Sinclair is a sports journalist running around Wagga Wagga for The Daily Advertiser.
Tahlia Sinclair is a sports journalist running around Wagga Wagga for The Daily Advertiser.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.