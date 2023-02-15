The Daily Advertiser

Riverina Police District officers recognised at awards ceremony for 'outstanding work'

Georgia Rossiter
By Georgia Rossiter
February 15 2023 - 6:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Riverina Police District commander Superintendent Andrew Spliet awards SC Matthew Shaw the Commissioner's Commendation for Courage award. Picture by Les Smith

Senior Constable Matthew Shaw said he was "just doing his job" when he was shot at by the now infamous Stocco offenders in 2015.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Georgia Rossiter

Georgia Rossiter

Journalist

Georgia comes to the Daily Advertiser from the Snowy Mountains via Shepparton, Victoria. You can reach her at georgia.rossiter@austcommunitymedia.com.au or 0439 364 702

Local News

Get the latest Wagga Wagga news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.