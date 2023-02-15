Brad Kahlefeldt is hopeful that kind conditions and a flat course will help him set a new personal best when he takes part in the Seville Marathon this weekend.
Kahlefeldt is looking forward to the race in Spain with him set to take on the 42.2km course alongside 12,000 other participants from around the world.
"Seville is renowned for it's flat course and optimal weather," Kahlefeldt said.
"It's around that 10 degrees which is ideal for marathon running and I thought I'd head over there.
"I'm going with a couple of mates, one's a ex-professional triathlete from Colorado and other is from the Sunshine Coast, so we are going over there as a group to tackle it and it should be good."
While wife Radka has been busy competing in the Riverina Tri Series, Brad has also been hard at work prepping ahead of the race with him reasonably happy with how his preparation has been going.
"Training has been going really good," he said.
"I tweaked my hamstring probably three weeks ago, so I've had to back the speed off a little bit.
"But apart from that the form is quite good and it's probably right up there with my best marathon form ever I feel.
"But the hamstring is always a bit of a worry, obviously with 42 kilometres at a decent pace who knows what's going to happen.
"I just hope it holds out for the race."
Kahlefeldt's last marathon was nearly 12 months ago with him taking part in the Rotterdam Marathon in April 2022 with him finishing a couple of minutes shy of his PB.
"I did 2:21 and my PB is 2:19 which was at the Tokyo Olympic Games trials the year before," he said.
"I'm always looking for a PB, obviously it's not my job anymore as we've got the swim school and I've retired from triathlon.
"But it's just something I love doing, I love running and trying to better myself and get personal bests when I compete.
"The goal is to try and get close to my PB or better that."
While Kahlefeldt is confident his form is good enough to get him close to the mark, he in unsure whether his hamstring will hold up with him needing to be going at a pretty decent rate to get close to his PB.
"The form is really good, but we will just see how the hammy holds up," he said.
"I think it works out to be either 3.18 or 3.19 per km pace and it's probably around the 18km per hour mark.
"So you have got to hold a consistent pace and at the moment it's showing that I can, but with the hamstring who knows what's going to happen after halfway.
"It's all systems go at the moment and I'm really looking forward to the trip."
