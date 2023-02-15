A KOORINGAL Public School swimming carnival record stayed in the family despite it being broken at Oasis Aquatic Centre on Tuesday.
Andie Lawrence took home bragging rights when she broke the record for the junior girls 400m individual medley at Kooringal Public's carnival.
She bettered the time set by her older sister, Tayla, back in 2019, on her way to the junior girl age champion title.
Wilson had a convincing win in the house competition, coming out over 100 points clear of Henwood in second place.
It was a successful carnival for Kooringal, with 27 students qualifying for the Wagga carnival on February 27.
"It was a great day to have all the kids back at the pool competing in competitive and non-competitive races without COVID restrictions," Kooringal Public School's Alana Michel said.
Junior boy: Spencer Gray
Junior girl: Andie Lawrence
11 years boy: Michael Roberts
11 years girl: Frankie Michel
Senior boy: Griffin Beachley
Senior girl: Chloe Galloway
