In 2008, we did a 14-day tour of Turkey. On the first day when meeting our tour guide, he gave us some of his background. His first job was working in an architect office but after a year he found it was not for him, so he become a tour guide.
While introducing some details of Turkey he said that the country was prone to earthquakes and a big one was due some time in the near future. He said that when this does occur there would be significant damage and loss of life. The reason for this was the lax building regulations, shoddy building practices and corruption.
Now, 15 years later, the disaster has eventuated. Officials have admitted that collapse of some many buildings is the result of what our tour guide told us.
The Labor Party's new candidate for the seat of Wagga, Keryn Foley, has said ("Strictly come politics", DA February 9) that she "felt compelled to enter politics by what she has seen as a lack of moral leadership in the electorate over recent years".
In saying this she is taking issue with Dr Joe McGirr for not voting for the decriminalisation of abortion. I find this to be a curious statement to say the least.
I would like to raise a question that is not addressed properly at all on the abortion issue. It begs us all for an answer. "Is the live unborn child in the womb a real human being or is it not?"
In our society we still have the rule of law which prosecutes anyone that takes someone else's life. If the child within the womb is a real human being, then to abort it, is to take it's life. There is no other explanation if we believe that this is another human life.
The other alternative is that the unborn child is just a mass of disorganised molecules which mean nothing and can be dispensed with at any time, should the person want to. I personally find this impossible to believe. It is sad to say that one of the most dangerous places to be today is in the womb.
The WHO estimates that there are roughly 73 million abortions worldwide each year! A horrendous statistic!
From conception, the growing foetus starts to take on a well-recognised human form. Should the baby (or babies) be born prematurely, great effort is made to save the infant because it is recognised that here is another precious human life, as is the mother's. Ask anyone who has lost a family member or friend. They will tell you how special that person was and how irreplaceable they were.
I put it to your readers that EVERY human being is unique and special and no price can be put on their value. This uniqueness is illustrated in the fact that every human alive, now nearly 8 billion worldwide, has its own unique DNA. Every one.
You are special because you were created this way and it didn't happen by chance or accident. The Bible says that our creator knit us together in the womb. You can't get much more explicit than that. This is not a mass of disorganised molecules. All this is proof of a purposeful design.
So I would like to say to Keryn, with respect, as I'm not here to deliver personal criticism, that yes, it is a moral issue, but the morality I personally see in this issue is a different one from yours. So I would ask again - is the live unborn child in the womb a real human being or not?
