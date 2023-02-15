The Daily Advertiser
Have Your Say

Letters to the editor, The Daily Advertiser, February 16

February 16 2023 - 5:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Picture by Shutterstock

TOUR GUIDE PREDICTED CARNAGE

In 2008, we did a 14-day tour of Turkey. On the first day when meeting our tour guide, he gave us some of his background. His first job was working in an architect office but after a year he found it was not for him, so he become a tour guide.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest Wagga Wagga news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.